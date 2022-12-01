New tragedy in soccer: Argentine player Leonel Díaz dies

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Doctors assured that it was a hemorrhage in the head.
Leonel Díaz, 18, died in the middle of a game in the country’s league.
December 1, 2022, 03:19 PM
According to the newspaper El Clarín, the Argentine player Leonel Diaz, 18 years old, convulsed and died in the middle of a late-night game last Tuesdayadding another death that mourns Argentine soccer after the death of Andrés Balanta.
The Argentine amateur league game was taking place normally when the young man collapsed on the floor, began to convulse and died immediately. His colleagues assisted him trying to revive him, but this did not work.
The event happened on Tuesday night at half past eleven in a complex of soccer fields in the region of Neuquen in southern Argentina. Witnesses say that the boy collapsed out of nowhere and they tried to revive him, but he did not react.
Also, the Prosecutor’s Office specified that when the authorities arrived, the boy was already being treated by medical personnel and that he did not present any visible injury.
Doctors speculate that the 18-year-old would have died of a brain hemorrhage, however, this will be confirmed by the autopsy in the coming days.
Now, the family is waiting for the autopsy to recognize the cause of the tragedy, likewise, the justice of Argentina He is monitoring what happened.
One more tragedy that mourns Argentine soccer after knowing the death of the Colombian Andres Balanta in the middle of training in the city of Tucumán, where his club belongs.
SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO
SPORTS WRITING
December 1, 2022, 03:19 PM
