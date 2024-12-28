Two Australian sailors died on Friday in two accidents during the famous Sydney Hobart yacht race, which has been taking place since last Thursday in adverse weather conditions off the coast of Australia. They are the first victims to be recorded in this competition since six people lost their lives in the 1998 edition.

One of those killed in the regatta is Roy Quaden, a 55-year-old crew member who died aboard the Flying Fish Arctos when it hit the boat’s barrier. The second victim, Nick Smith, 65, who was on the boat Bowline, hit the pulley and, losing his balance, “unfortunately hit his head on the winch,” said David Jacobs, director of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, organizer of the race. Additionally, a sailor was swept overboard on another ship, but was rescued.

At the time of the event, the boats in which the two victims were sailing were off the coast of the state of New South Wales and other members of the crew tried to resuscitate them without success. Favorite boat Comanche was also forced to abandon the race due to difficult weather conditions shortly after leaving Sydney on Thursday, with strong winds and rough seas forecast.

Police believe crews were changing sails at the time of the incident, NSW Maritime Area Command Superintendent Joseph McNulty said. “The hull, sail and boom are moving. The sail change is technical. “That must have contributed to the deaths,” he told reporters. “Both crews are going through a difficult time right now. “They are shocked by what they have seen and what they have had to do.”

No public celebrations

The race, in which LawConnect won, continued despite the two deaths

Of the 104 boats at the start, 29 were forced to abandon, the organizers said, including the favorite, Comanche.

This is not the first time a tragedy has occurred at the historic regatta, as in 1998 six sailors died, five boats sank and 55 participants had to be rescued after a storm overtook the participants. The competition, which takes place over 628 nautical miles (723 miles or 1,163 kilometers), is considered one of the most difficult yacht races in the world. “It is heartbreaking that two lives have been lost in what should be a moment of joy,” said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Last year’s winner, LawConnect, skippered by Australian tech millionaire Christian Beck, took the win again in the early hours of this Saturday morning. Although, unlike other editions, on this occasion there were no public celebrations out of respect for the two dead sailors.