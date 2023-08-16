Home page World

Ignorance does not protect you from punishment – for your next trip to France you should definitely know a traffic sign. It also has an impact on the road layout.

Lyon – Holidaymakers should remain vigilant on international road trips – not only regarding speed limits, but also with regard to deviating traffic regulations. In France, a new traffic sign adorns the motorways. Failure to comply will result in fines.

135 euros fine: That’s what the new traffic sign in France is all about

A blue sign with a white diamond: In Lyon, the test phase of the new traffic sign has already been completed and will be punished with fines in the future for non-compliance. The new signs are also already being tested in Grenoble and Strasbourg. A nationwide expansion is in the starting blocks. But what does this sign mean now?

Loud efahrer.com the diamond sign indicates a separate lane that is only open to designated road users. Or more aptly: is forbidden for individual drivers. This is by no means an exclusive one Driving ban for diesel vehicles or for heavy trucks, even unaccompanied drivers and motorcyclists are affected. Special radar devices and regular police checks are intended to ensure compliance.

The new diamond sign in France is aimed at these drivers

The aim of the new traffic sign is to make the use of public transport and carpooling more attractive and to reduce individual traffic – an environmentally friendly project that is also being discussed in Germany. With the new road sign, France is setting a good example. In some places, the sign reserves the left lane for the following road users:

Vehicles with at least two occupants

Electric cars and other vehicles with a zero emissions sticker

Buses or other public transport

taxis

The reduced number of cars on the reserved motorway lane is intended to minimize disruptions caused by exits and overtaking maneuvers and to improve driving comfort for the selected road users. The new French government announces that in the long term, motorway lanes reserved only for carpooling are conceivable.