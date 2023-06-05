We have to pay extra attention for a while, because there are new traffic rules abroad.

Yes: the holiday season is coming again! For the petrolhead, that means filling the Skoda Enyaq to the brim with peanut butter and potatoes, putting the folding trailer behind it and then disinfecting the children. Once on the road, we don’t drive significantly differently than normal. In general, the traffic rules are more or less the same everywhere. However?

But it is still useful to read up on the subject for a while, because there are a few new traffic rules abroad that you can make ugly mistakes, reports The Telegraph. Think of the black (or blue) sign with a white diamond on French highways. That is to indicate the carpool lane. Now you are probably on holiday with several people, but it is useful to know. The fine is between 90 and 135 euros.

New traffic rules abroad

In Belgium you have to pay attention at the parking spaces. They can be ‘dynamic’. This means that you can park your car at night, but only bicycles are allowed during the day, for example. Which is nice, there is no longer a ban on cruise control. Yes, you read that right. Belgium had a ban on the use of cruise control in certain locations until 2022.

Another thing to keep in mind is the vignettes. You have to deal with this in Austria and Switzerland, for example. Another thing to take into account are the environmental stickers. It is not all that easy in itself: you can often arrange this in advance. In Austria there will be extra checks for a toll vignette, so arrange it for those few euros.

Much more to watch out for

Is there anything more? Yes! Check in advance what you need to have on board. In the Netherlands we are not so strict about this, but in some countries it is mandatory to have vests, warning triangle, first aid kit, fire extinguisher and spare bulbs on board. Anyway, it’s not a bad idea to have those items in the car.

We’ve mentioned it before, but finally watch out for the use of radar detectors. For example, it is not allowed to use it in Germany, France, Italy and Austria. If you go to Ireland, Slovakia or Turkey, you are not even allowed to have such an app on your phone.

