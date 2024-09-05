They might be coming new types of traffic lights that will be seen at the intersections. This is a real innovation that could to overturn The way of driving on the roadswhere safety will always be the protagonist. After the traffic light with the countdown timer, comes the traffic light for undisciplined motorcyclists.

New traffic lights for undisciplined motorcyclists

The world of traffic lights is experiencing an interesting change. The traffic light in question will have a new system that will encourage the use of helmets. This is a new technology, called “Safety Traffic Light”, which aims to reduce road accidents, especially among motorcyclists.

Traffic light with red light and second counter

Precisely when you are at an intersection – and you will therefore have to wait for the traffic light to turn green – and near you there is a motorcyclist without a helmet, the traffic light will only go on when he is wearing a helmet. Therefore, the traffic light will turn green when the bikers follow the rules. However, this innovation in road safety is creating a debate all over the world.

How the new traffic lights will work

This new type of stoplight will be characterized by a high resolution cameraand, therefore, able to observe motorcyclists and verify whether they are wearing a helmet. And that’s not all, because the traffic light in question will be equipped with a LED displaywhich will display a clear and fast message to the rider who is not wearing a helmet, such as “Wear a helmet!”. In addition, it will also have a advanced sensorable to activate the traffic light when the motorcyclist follows the safety rules.

The new traffic light, objectives and benefits

The main purpose of this system is to encourage motorcyclists to wear helmets, while facing the consequences of their behavior. The idea is to create an effective deterrent without resorting to immediate financial sanctions.

There are many advantages that these new traffic lights could bring, including:

Greater security : will reduce the risk of accidents and serious injuries to motorcyclists.

: will reduce the risk of accidents and serious injuries to motorcyclists. Awareness : will raise awareness of the importance of wearing a helmet.

: will raise awareness of the importance of wearing a helmet. Efficiency: can be integrated into traffic management systems.

The new traffic lights, limitations and considerations

One of the main limits of this innovative initiative, is that such systems will surely be expensive to install and maintain. But also that the adverse weather conditions or poor lighting they could to influence on the capacity from the camera to detect motorists. Another issue is that some issues could arise privacy issuesas the cameras will capture images of the centaurs.

Honda Motor Argentina has launched a countryside of awareness that is going around the intangible world (Internet), where it is see the “Semáforo Concientizador” – translated: “Aware Traffic Light” -. The video in question, shows how an automatic helmet management system for motorcyclists works.

This enlightenment was born precisely in Argentina, as 44% of the victims of road accidents are young motorcyclists, who do not wear helmets (4 out of 10). In all fairness, Martín Montenegro himself, driving instructor of Honda Motor Argentina, stated the following:

“We believe it is necessary to become aware and responsible, especially considering how widespread the use of motorcycles as a means of transport is.”.

In short, the video above shows a traffic light equipped with cameras and sensors capable of identifying whether motorcyclists are wearing helmets or not. In the first case, the light remains red and a screen identifies it, inviting it to comply with the rules. Only when all motorcyclists are wearing helmets does the traffic light turn green.

Honda Argentina, in addition to the dissemination of this provocative video, is involved in numerous prevention, education and finally road awareness programs.

A brief reflection

These “safety traffic lights” could improve road safety. This technology, along with other awareness programs, always plays a crucial role in reducing the number of accidents among motorcyclists. Legitimate doubts: what if a cyclist arrives at the traffic light without a case?