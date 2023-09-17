Project that connects India, the Middle East and Europe was announced by the G20 and will develop infrastructure for oil trade

The G20 summit, held on September 9, announced a new trade route linking India with the Middle East and Europe through railways and ports. The project aims to develop the infrastructure to enable the production and transport of green hydrogen – generated by renewable or low-carbon energy. Here’s the complete of the agreement (PDF – 92 kB, in English).

The commercial corridor is still in its preliminary phase and is a partnership between the United States government, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the European Union. By November, a working group will present plans for building the infrastructure. Those responsible for paying for the project have not yet been defined.

International relations professor Danilo Vieira states thatalthough Europe is the main beneficiary, the Gulf countries are also favored, especially those that export oil.

Vieira states that the agreement should benefit the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec). For the professor, the new commercial route will facilitate the flow of petroleum products and efficient access.

The route could encourage food traffic between the regions involved, as Europe is one of the largest food producers, while there is a deficit in the Middle East region.

According to PhD in international relations Jean Lima, if implemented, the agreement could benefit the economies of the regions involved by reducing transaction and transport costs through investments in infrastructure, and thus facilitating the exchange of goods, services, data and energy.

For Lima, the commercial corridor proposes a “alternative to the New Silk Road (One Belt, One Road) initiative led by China and presented in 2013”. As well as the “India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor” (IMEC, its acronym in English), The Silk Road aims to integrate the West with the East.

Vieira states that the agreement is a “Westerners’ response to the growing presence and influence of the Chinese, mainly in the Gulf region and the Middle East region”.

According to experts, the plan shows that the US can count on its Middle Eastern allies in efforts to contain China’s rise, but it also indicates how Gulf states try to strike a balance between traditional allies like the US and partners. emerging markets like China.

Professor Jean Lima states that there is a forecast for the promotion and exchange of green hydrogen, which is part of a demand from the international community (especially Europeans) for clean and sustainable sources of energy, as an alternative to sources derived from oil.

“Countries like Saudi Arabia, which are highly dependent on oil production and exports, also see the agreement as an opportunity to invest their revenues from this commodity in economic diversification and large infrastructure projects”says Lima.

This report was produced by Journalism intern Evellyn Paola under the supervision of editor Lorenzo Santiago.