The negotiations were under a bad star, and something kept coming up. It was no different in the last few hours.

When the agreement was actually already in place on Christmas Eve, there was again great confusion: the EU negotiators had the wrong fish tables with them, and both sides had to recalculate everything. It was 3:44 p.m. when Boris Johnson was finally allowed to cheer. But the negotiators were not even allowed to shake hands because of Corona. And even at the highest level, the new treaty between the European Union and the United Kingdom is not sealed with a handshake.

Until the last minute, the trade talks were bad news. No sooner had they started on March 3 – a good four weeks after Great Britain officially left the EU – than the corona pandemic caused a month-long interruption until June. The negotiators Michel Barnier and David Frost fell ill. Zoom conferences replace face-to-face calls. The UK’s single market law, which undermined the Northern Ireland clauses of the existing 2019 Brexit deal, poisoned the climate. From mid-October onwards, the talks were on the verge of failure. Both sides began no-deal preparations.

It was also physically difficult to get closer: Because of the corona rules, the negotiators, if they were in the same building at all, had to keep a distance of at least 1.5 meters from one another. They negotiated in windowless basements in Brussels, 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

Last Monday, the British Prime Minister said to the head of the EU Commission: “I can’t sign that, Ursula.” At least that’s what the British head of politics, with excellent networks, reported Sunday Times, Tim Shipman. France had just demanded billions in punitive tariffs in any economic sector to compensate for the loss of fishing rights.

And then the connection was broken

This was clarified at the executive level: Johnson rowed back a little in the fishing dispute, Ursula von der Leyen came to meet him a little, also when it came to the question of how many auto parts from Asia the Toyota and Nissan cars made in Great Britain are allowed to have in order to continue duty-free Getting into the EU – an important part of the UK’s drive to become the European leader in electric cars.

On Wednesday, according to the reports, there was only a dispute at executive level about the transition period after which the applicable EU fishing rights in British waters finally end: Von der Leyen wanted six years, Johnson five. Then the connection was broken for three eternal minutes. Suddenly, as Shipman describes it, the EU leader was back on the line: “I’m still here. Five and a half?”