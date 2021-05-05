The municipality inaugurates the facilities located in the Sports Pavilion Inauguration of the new ‘skatepark’ facilities in Alguazas. / DC

Alguazas inaugurated the new ‘skatepark’ facilities built in the municipality and located behind the Sports Pavilion. This enclosure now has these elements that the ‘skaters’ will be able to use from Monday to Friday in the afternoons and on weekends of the facilities.

The work has been executed within the investment plan approved in 2020, which have involved almost 15,000 euros financed entirely by local funds. In addition, the performance has also featured a ‘graffiti’ made by the Youth Council.