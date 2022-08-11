How Angela Celentano would be today, who passed away 26 years ago on Monte Faito when she was just a child? Here is a new image that the parents have obtained and which should correspond with extreme accuracy to Angela’s appearance today: the little girl has been lost since August 10, 1996. She Today she would be 29 years old. When mom saw the photo of her age progression she started to cry.

Catello and Maria Celentanoparents of the child who disappeared from Monte Faito in 1996, do not lose hope of being able to embrace her again:

Our and our experts’ work to bring Angela home does not stop, various activities are underway in every investigative sector and we are examining several interesting reports, in particular one of these in Latin America is deserving our attention. Our lawyer, Luigi Ferrandino, always recommends great caution and, together with our experts, examines every detail, involving us in every investigative activity.

Thanks to the American association «Missing Angels Org», the couple has released an age progression shot, with an image of the girl who should be Angela today. Her parents thank her

all those who are putting their heart into the search for our daughter, first of all one of the leading experts in Italian defensive investigations, the Neapolitan criminal lawyer and professor Luigi Ferrandino, who is coordinating the team of experts who assist us in the search for our daughter, the well-known Calabrian criminologist Sergio Caruso, and all the associations that have spread and continue to spread the images of Angela as a child.

Angela Celentano disappeared 26 years ago, the social pages opened to look for her

There are many social pages open to be able to look for useful information to understand what happened to little Angela Celentano.