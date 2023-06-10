Home page politics

From: Luke Rogalla

It is still unclear who is behind the explosions on the Nord Stream pipeline. Now there are new clues that lead to neighboring Poland.

Warsaw – The attack on the “Nord Stream” pipelines in the Baltic Sea not only released around 300,000 tons of methane and destroyed an economic and symbolic link between Germany and Russia, but also triggered a great deal of guesswork as to who was responsible. Explosions had ruptured the pipes, which lie 70 to 80 meters below the sea surface. Nine months later, it is still not clear who is behind the act in autumn 2022. Both NATO countries and Russia assume an attack.

Evidence is now being investigated that a sabotage team may have used Poland as the starting point for the operation. That reports that Wall Street Journal citing German circles. The investigation by the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) aims to find out why the sailing yacht “Andromeda” ended up in Polish waters. The Andromeda is suspected of having been used in the sabotage.

Nord Stream attack: “Andromeda” sailed to Poland

“German investigators reconstructed the entire two-week voyage of the Andromeda and found that she deviated from her destination and ventured into Polish waters,” the report reads WSJ. “The previously unreported findings were combined with data from the Andromeda’s radio and navigation equipment, as well as satellite and cell phones and Gmail accounts of the perpetrators – and with DNA samples left on board, which Germany wanted to match to at least one Ukrainian soldier.”

The Nord Stream 2 gas leak near Bornholm in late September. © IMAGO/ABACA

In addition, one is certain that a colorless explosive called HMX or Oktogen was used, which is suitable for detonating infrastructure under water. The crew of the Andromeda, which had been rented by a German company a few days earlier, is said to have set a course for Poland after the alleged laying of the explosives on Nord Stream 1, before heading back north – possibly to explosives on Nord Stream 2 to attach. It is now being determined whether Polish territory was used for the act of sabotage. At a German port, eyewitnesses and surveillance cameras had recognized a white van with Polish license plates.

In March, media reported that the yacht belonged to a Ukrainian-owned company from Poland. At the company’s registered address in Warsaw, reporters from WSJ can’t meet anyone. Nothing indicates that it really exists.

CIA is said to have known about plans to attack Nord Stream

Polish officials would have that WSJ said that the country’s long Baltic coast and border with Ukraine would offer advantages for such an operation. However, the government played no role. “I can assure you that no Polish institution is involved in this story,” quotes the WSJ. “I cannot rule out that any Polish company or anyone is involved in this case.” The German officials also do not assume that the government of Poland is involved in any way.

A few days ago she had Washington Post reported that the The United States knew about a Ukrainian plan to attack the Nord Stream three months before the attack have. The plan was extremely detailed and overlapped significantly with the actual incidents. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied any involvement of his country.

Until the supply stop, Russia had pumped natural gas from Siberia to Germany and other European countries through Nord Stream 1. Because of the Russian attack on the Ukraine Nord Stream 2 was not commissioned. The attack on the pipelines is one of the largest acts of sabotage in Europe since World War II. The explosions occurred in the economic zones of Denmark and Sweden. One Russia’s involvement in the Nord Stream attack is not entirely excluded. (lrg/dpa)