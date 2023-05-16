The circuit, located near Lake Balaton, required a Grade 2 FIA license, which allows it to host junior single-seater categories and covered-wheel racing, but was built to Grade 1 specifications.

The track, 4.10km long, turns counter-clockwise with six right-hand bends and ten left-hand bends, has a permanent capacity of 10,000 seats, but can be increased to 120,000 with temporary grandstands.

The first event to take place at the circuit will be Porsche on Track, a two-week driving program as part of the German marque’s 75th anniversary celebrations, followed by a one-day Festival of Dreams on 10 June.

The venue, which hopes to host international races from the 2024 season, has received investment of over €200m and will be accompanied by a four-star hotel and museum.

Three-time Formula 1 race winner Giancarlo Fisichella was present at the launch and said: “Driving the Balaton Park Circuit for the first time, I was impressed. It really has it all: a thrilling mix of high-speed corners, hairpin demanding circuits and chicanes. It’s a nice flowing track, giving a great feeling.”

“The first corner and the end of the opposite straight are prime spots for overtaking. All in all, it’s a pleasure to drive at Balaton Park.”

The president of the circuit is Chanoch Nissany, father of Formula 2 champion Roy, who participated in F1 free practice for Minardi in the 2005 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Gianpaolo Matteucci, member of the board of directors of Balaton Park, said: “We are very proud to celebrate today the official opening of the Balaton Park Circuit, a one-of-a-kind project that started as a dream and has now become a reality thanks to the commitment constant of the Balaton Park Group”.

“The main phase of the construction started four years ago and was carried out with particular attention to safety, innovation and the environment. The circuit was built in compliance with the highest standards required by the FIA ​​and FIM regulations.”

The track was designed by Hungarian Ferenc Gulacsi, who explained what he wanted to achieve with his design: “I designed the track with three aspects in mind: safety, challenge for competitors and sustainability. I’m happy that today we have come to this point, with the runway ready for use. The first green flag can finally be waved.”