George Russell, present and future Mercedes

Joined the Frecce d’Argento youth program in January 2017, George Russell he underwent a long training journey that led him to first win the GP3 and then the Formula 2 and make his debut in Formula 1 with Williams in 2019. In three seasons with the historic English team, Russell has achieved great results in relation to competitiveness of the medium, even obtaining a podium and a fastest lap in the race. And already in 2020 when he was suddenly called to replace Lewis Hamilton stopped by Covid, his wrists didn’t tremble at all, coming close to a resounding success and being stopped first by a mistake in the pits and then by a puncture. And so in 2022, when he was chosen to replace Valtteri Bottas, he was immediately competitive, so much so that he won the only race of the season for Mercedes in Brazil and finished ahead of Hamilton in the world standings.

The choice to change track engineer

As reported by the specialized site Race Fans, George Russell will have a new race engineer for the 2023 championship. Riccardo Musconi from Imola, who had also held the same role since 2019 with Valtteri Bottas (and before that he had been performance engineer for Hamilton’s single-seater), has in fact left your position. In his place was appointed Marcus Dudleypreviously engaged as a performance engineer for the team and was Peter Bonnington’s “reserve” during these years, working with Lewis Hamilton at the 2019 Mexican GP and at the 2022 Austrian GP. The first track engagement of the Russell-Dudley duo it will therefore be on the next weekend of March 5, for the start of the Formula 1 world championship from Bahrain.