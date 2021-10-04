fromMartina Lippl conclude

Rebecca Reusch from Berlin has been missing since February 2019. The then 15-year-old disappeared from her older sister’s house. Now there should be a new track.

Berlin – Rebecca Reusch from Berlin recently had her birthday. “Becci”, as she affectionately calls her family, would have been 18 years old. In an emotional video message, Rebecca’s parents reached out to the public on this special day. More than two years have passed since her “Becci” – Rebecca Reusch – disappeared. The missing person from Berlin made headlines for weeks. The interest and participation in the fate of the then 15-year-olds has been enormous since then. And now the case is moving too.

Rebecca had stayed at her sister’s house. The next day – February 18, 2019 – she should have been at school at 9:50 a.m. for class. However, she never got there. What exactly happened that day? Did Rebecca Reusch leave the house? Did the student see anyone else on the way or did they have contact? To begin with, there are still many questions unresolved.

New track in the missing person Rebecca Reusch

Now there should be a new trace in the missing person Rebecca Reusch, reports image. This time investigators are said to have evaluated surveillance videos of a bakery and various bus routes. “You can see the result tonight at 9.10 p.m. on“ Achtung Fahndung ”. Who exactly the investigators are and where the material from the overgrowth videos come from can be determined image initially open. In addition, new photos of Rebecca should be seen in the program. Prosecutor Martin Glage comments on the current status of the investigation. He explains what conclusions can be drawn from surveillance cameras on buses and trains. The current statements from the article can be found here.

Missing case Rebecca Reusch – mysterious criminal case

Clues about the whereabouts of the missing Rebecca appear again and again. For example, a photo of a similar-looking young woman was leaked to the family from anonymous sources. Finally, a USB stick with hot data is said to have appeared. Rebecca is and will be gone. Meanwhile, Rebecca’s mother hopes for a sign of life from her daughter. “I think she’s being held,” says Rebecca’s mother in an interview with YouTuber Julian Jarow (2020). Brigitte R. is certain that her daughter did not disappear of her own accord. Read here: What is known about Rebecca’s disappearance. (ml)

