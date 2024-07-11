The range of commercial vehicles to work Toyota It has recently been renewed with the introduction of the updated version of the Proace City he was born in Proace Van. The restyling introduced a more modern design, both externally and internally. Toyota vans are also available in a fully electricwith an autonomy of up to 330 km according to the WLTP cycle.

Toyota Proace City load capacity

The versatile Toyota Proace City fits as van, double cab and passenger vehicleaccommodating up to seven people, for everyday or family use. Despite the compact sizeall variants can comfortably accommodate three front passengers.

The cargo capacity of the box reaches up to 4.4 m³

With intelligent cargo carrying solutions, the Toyota van has up to 4.4 m³ of spacewith the electric version able to carry a payload of 780 kgwhile the petrol or diesel versions reach a maximum load of 1,000 kg.

Toyota Proace City engines

The Proace City diesel engines are diesel, petrol or electricThe latter’s engine delivers 100 kW (136 HP)powered by a 50kWh batterywhich guarantees improved autonomy up to 330 km (WTLP standard) compared to the previous model. The 100kW DC fast charging allows the battery to be recharged to 80% in approximately 30 minutes.

New Toyota Proace City sliding side doors

The ProAce City is also available with engines 1.2 petrol 110 HP and diesel, with the 1.5 engine available in variants from 100 HP and 130 HP. These motors are available in all pitch variants (L1 and L2) and with manual or automatic transmission available for the most powerful diesel.

Toyota Proace VAN

The Toyota Proace van range also includes a version VAN larger. The exterior restyling features a new bumper and Toyota’s signature trapezoidal grille, along with new headlights also available with LED technology. full LED.

Inside, the new features focus on the dashboard with a new Toyota Professional steering wheel with simplified controls and a new infotainment system with internet connectivity for the Toyota app and for the Stellantis Group fleet management.

Engine-wise, the Proace is equipped with updated powertrains to improve electrical efficiency, allowing the electric version to 75 kWh battery to travel up to 349 km WLTP. A battery is also available 50 kWh for urban use with autonomy up to 216 km WLTP.

New Toyota Proace Van rear 3/4

The range also continues to include the 1.5 and 2.0 litre diesel engineswith powers of 120 HP, 144 HP (also in L2 version) and 177 HP (new for 2024), with a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission available only on the most powerful model. All models are front-wheel drive.

The Proace’s ADAS

The vans in the Toyota Professional range are equipped with the advanced package of safety and driving assistance systems Toyota Safety Sense. This includes the Adaptive Cruise Control starting from 30 km/h, theIntelligent Speed ​​Assist with optional speed warning and a Lane Keep Assist improved.

Rear camera images

To facilitate parking, there is the Side Parking Assist with Blind Spot Detectionalerting the driver to the presence of vehicles that are difficult to see when parallel parking.

Toyota Proace price

Toyota prices Proace City vary from approximately 20.900 euros (VAT excluded) for the Active version with 1.2 petrol engine 110 HP, up to approximately 34.800 euros (excluding VAT) for the fully electric model with 50 kWh battery in the Comfort version.

In the case of the mid van Proace Vanprices start at around 28.900 euros (VAT excluded) for the model with 1.5 diesel engine 120 HP, manual gearbox and short wheelbase, reaching up to approximately 48,200 euros for the electric version with 75 kWh battery, long wheelbase L2 and Comfort trim.

→ Proace City Electric Active L1 50 kWh: €40,506 (€32,300 excl. VAT)

→ Proace City Electric Active L2 50 kWh: €41,726 (€33,300 excl. VAT)

→ Proace City Electric Comfort L1 50 kWh: €42,336 (€33,800 excl. VAT)

→ Proace City Electric Comfort L2 50 kWh: €43,566 (€34,800 excl. VAT)

→ Proace VAN Electric Active L1 50 kWh: €50,632 (€40,600 excl. VAT)

→ Proace VAN Electric Comfort L1 50 kWh: €53,072 (€42,600 excl. VAT)

→ Proace VAN Electric Comfort L1 75 kWh: €58,684 (€47,200 excl. VAT)

→ Proace VAN Electric Comfort L2 75 kWh: €59,904 (€48,200 excl. VAT)

Toyota Proace Photo

