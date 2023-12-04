Toyota Professional completely renews its range of commercial vehiclesincluding the medium van Proace and the vehicle for transporting people Proace Verso. The restyling features a new muscular design and a completely new front end.

New Toyota Proace

The new design of the Toyota Proace is characterized byabsence of upper grilles cooling between the front headlights. The lower grill a trapezoidal shape, typical of the Toyota range, it gives a robust style.

Toyota Proace Electric Van

Inside, the updated look includes modern amenities integrated into a robust and comfortable internal lining. High-end models feature new digital instrument clusters and 10 touch screens inches for the fully connected infotainment system, which includes the integrated navigation.

Versions and load capacities

The Proace van ensures a load capacity of up to 6.6 m³a range of 1,400 kg and a towing capacity of up to 2,500 kg. Its compact height and small turning radius simplify urban maneuvering, making it ideal for standard parking and narrow spaces.

The load capacity is up to 6.6 m³

The Toyota van is available in several configurations, including van with medium or long body, the Crew Cab with additional seats and the Platform Cab for special bodywork. The passenger version Proace Verso carries up to nine passengers.

Electric or diesel engine

The new Proace is powered by a electric motor 136 HP (100 kW)powered by a 75 kWh batterywhich allows autonomy up to 350 km. The van can also be equipped with a battery 50 kWh.

Toyota Proace Verso wheelchair transport for disabled people

As an alternative to electric there is the proven engine 2.0 liter diesel with powers up to 180 hp (132 kW) and six- or eight-speed transmission options, in both manual and automatic variants. There is also an engine in the range 1.5 litre, 120 hp (88 kW) and six-speed manual transmission exclusively for the van.

Photo Toyota Proace Van

