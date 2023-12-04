The range of commercial work vehicles Toyota was recently renewed also with the introduction of the updated version of Proace City. The restyling introduces a new, more modern design, both outside and inside. The van It is also available in one version 100% electricwith 330 km of autonomy in WLTP.

Toyota Proace City load capacity

The versatile Toyota Proace City fits like van, double cab and passenger vehicle, accommodating up to seven people, for daily or family use. Despite the compact dimensionsall variants can comfortably accommodate three front passengers.

The loading capacity of the body is up to 4.4 m³

With intelligent cargo carrying solutions, the Toyota van has up to 4.4 m³ of spacewith the electric version capable of carrying a payload of 780kgwhile the petrol or diesel versions reach a maximum load of 1,000 kg.

Toyota Proace City engines

The Proace City diesel engines are diesel, petrol or electric. The latter’s engine delivers 100 kW (136 hp)powered by a 50 kWh batterywhich guarantees improved autonomy up to 330 km (WTLP standard) compared to the previous model. There 100 kW DC fast charging allows energy topping up to 80% of the battery in approximately 30 minutes.

Toyota Proace City is also electric

The variant 1.5 liter dieselhowever, has a power of up to 130 HP with six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission options. There is also a petrol engine in the range 1.2 liters (110 hp) with six-speed manual gearbox.

The ADAS of Proace City

The vans in the Toyota Professional range are equipped with the advanced package of safety and driver assistance systems Toyota Safety Sense. This includes the Adaptive Cruise Control starting from 30 km/h, theIntelligent Speed ​​Assist with optional speed warning and a Lane Keep Assist improved.

Toyota Proace City rear

To facilitate parking, there is the Side Parking Assist with Blind Spot Detectionalerting the driver to the presence of vehicles that are difficult to see during parallel parking maneuvers.

Photo Toyota Proace Van

