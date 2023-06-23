It comes there fifth generation from the Toyota Priusthe hybrid symbol car since 1997 which is now offered in Europe only in the configuration plug-in hybrid. Platform based TNGA-Cthe traction PHE extension features a naturally aspirated petrol engine 2.0 liter with 152 HP of power associated with an electric one from 163 HP. The combined horsepower is 223 HPwith the energy to the electrical unit coming from a 13.6 kW lithium battery. Furthermore, the new bodywork is designed with theaerodynamics to optimize the air flow and improve the level of fuel efficiency, which has always distinguished the Prius, it reaches a record value with a CX of 0.24.

The new generation hybrid system of the Toyota Prius features a rechargeable plug-in traction. The 2.0 l internal combustion engine produces 152 bhp (112 kW) and combines with a new 163 hp (120 kW) electric powertrain for a total system power of 223 hp (164 kW). Respect to 122 hp (90 kW) of the current generation in a plug-in hybrid configuration, the increased power ensures better acceleration.

Range in EV mode has been improved and is greater than 50% than the current generation and is of 69km. This is thanks to a new lithium-ion battery from 13.6 kWh. Higher energy density cells allow for a optimized packaging and the battery pack is then quite compact to be installed under the rear seats, lowering the center of gravity.

In pursuit of maximum efficiency, the optional roof a solar panels it can generate totally clean energy and ensure up to 8 km of autonomy for free.

Outside the new Toyota Prius retains the iconic shape a wedge, combining elegant and modern lines. The flowing and elegant silhouette has been achieved by lowering the overall height by 50mmmoving the apex of the roof backwards and adopting tires of a larger diameter, up to 19 inches.

The distinctive shape is enhanced by a wheelbase longer than 50 mm compared to the previous generation. At the same time, the overall length has been reduced by 46mm.

With a width greater than 22mm compared to the previous one, the footprint of the Prius reveals dynamism, while on the front the design elegantly integrates lights.

The rear view is accentuated by a linear lighting element three-dimensional with Full Led technology.

The interior of the new Toyota Prius is themed black and divided into three zonesaccording to the new Prius “Island Architecture”: “surroundings”, “driver module” and “floating instrument panel”.

The driver module is based on the seven-inch TFT LCD screen which is located directly in the driver’s field of vision, as on the bZ4X.

The newly designed dashboard therefore provides for one discreet and lower central screen 12″ and a compact dashboard for air conditioning controls, while the dashboard lighting is linked to the notifications of the Toyota Safety Sensewhich sends alerts through color changes.

ADAS and technology on the new Prius

Driving assistance functions ADAS “Toyota T-Mate” integrate the latest generation of Toyota Safety Sense (TSS)which can now be comfortably updated over the air. The sensor of the front camera improved now has double and one forward sensing distance wider side and vertical viewallowing you to detect the closest objects first, as well as identify a wider range of potential dangers, including motorcycles and roadside objects. Front side radar sensors now support functions Pre-Collision System, Lane Trace Assist and Front Cross Traffic Alert.

The increased detection range increases the effectiveness of the system pre-collision, so the system recognizes motorcycles and rear-facing vehicles, in addition to an improved vehicle and pedestrian avoidance system. The new Intersection Collision Avoidance Support works in tandem to react to oncoming traffic and vehicles crossing an intersection, as well as detecting crossing pedestrians when the vehicle is turning.

Drivers are warned and supported to avoid potential dangers from the new Proactive Driving Assistwhich includes steering and braking support for theObstacle Anticipation Assist if an object approaching in the distance is detected.

The Deceleration Assist intelligently slows the vehicle when the accelerator is released, varying the deceleration according to approaching curves or traffic. The Steering Assist detects the shape of the road in front of us and adapts the intervention of the power steering to facilitate cornering.

Prices and equipment new Prius

The Prius Plug-in is available in three trim levels Active, Lounge And Lounge+with a price list starting from 42,000 euros for the Active version, while Lounge and Lounge+ have a price list of respectively 43,700 And 50,000 euros.

The setup activealready complete from every point of view in terms of equipment, includes 17″ alloy wheels, full LED headlights, Toyota Smart Connect+ multimedia system with 12.3″ screen, heated sports fabric seats, as well as the Toyota T-Mate package with the latest generation Toyota Safety Sense and Blind Spot Monitor.

The Lounge set-up adds i 19″ alloy wheels, Adaptive LED headlights, digital rear-view mirror and electrically operated tailgate. The top of the range Lounge+ finally introduces the solar panel roofwhich allows you to travel up to 8 km per day in EV, Remote Parking and vegan leather seats.

👉 Prius Plug-in Hybrid Active: 42.200 euros

👉 Prius Plug-in Hybrid Lounge: 43.700 euros

👉 Prius Plug-in Hybrid Lounge +: 50.000 euros

