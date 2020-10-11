The Toyota Innova is one of the most successful cars in the MPV segment in India. Now the company is going to launch the facelift version of Toyota Innova Crysta. The company will first launch the new Toyota Innova in Indonesia and Vietnam. After this, the company will launch this MPV in other countries of Asia including India. However, the company has not lifted the curtain from the official launching date. It is believed that the company can launch this car by next year.The company will launch the new Innova Crysta on October 15. The company will first unveil the car in Indonesia. In Indonesia, this car will launch in variants in E, G, V and Venturer.

Special edition of Innova has been launched in India

The Innova Crysta Leadership Edition is based on the standard Innova’s mid-model VX. Its price is 61 thousand rupees more than standard Innova VX. The exterior and interior of the Special Edition Innova Crysta have been upgraded cosmetic, due to which it is priced higher. It has only been launched in the diesel engine market.

Talking about the interior of the Innova Crysta Leadership Edition, its cabin is in black color. It has a new upholstery with a badging of ‘Leadership’. The MPV will get features such as 360-degree camera, auto folding ORVM, puddle lamps, keyless entry, push-start button and touchscreen infotainment system.

Favorite car in MPV segment

There are many options available in MPV segment of India but Innova Crysta is much preferred in MPV segment of India. The Innova was launched in the Indian market 15 years ago, since then this car has been one of the most successful cars in this segment.