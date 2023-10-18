The Toyota Hilux GR Sport II it is the sports version of the Hilux pickup, known for its robustness. With a wider track, it has better stability and handling, both on and off-road. Towing capacity is 3,500 kgwhile the payload is 1,000 kg. The diesel engine from 2.8 liters with 204 HP It is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. This vehicle, scheduled for commercial launch in the second half of 2024, is inspired by the success of Hilux at Dakar Rally.

The second edition of the GR Sport setup features a wider trackwith an increase of 140 mm at the front And 155 mm at the rear compared to the standard model.

Toyota Hilux GR Sport II

This gives the vehicle a dynamic and imposing appearance. The technical design equipment also provides red coil springsmonotube suspension black at the front e red at the rear, black mudguards.

The sporty exterior look is also enhanced by the new 17-inch black alloy wheels with red brake calipers.

Hilux GR Sport II front 3/4 Hilux GR Sport II side Hilux GR Sport II rear 3/4 Bumper and front grille Hilux GR Sport II rear 17″ all-terrain tire rims Black platform Cockpit dashboard Front passenger seats Toyota Hilux GR Sport II

The black G-mesh front grille, side steps, door mirrors and door handles are black. The lower bar of the front bumper is colored silverwhile the rear bumper is black.

Sporty interior

The interior of the Toyota Hilux GR Sport II also features sporty elements, with red touches which include contrasting seat belts and sports pedals in aluminium. The sports seats are in black suede and leather, with silver stitching.

Cockpit dashboard of the Hilux GR Sport II pick-up

In the passenger compartment there are also raised moldings, GR logos dedicated, and a multimedia system Toyota Smart Connect with 8 inch touchscreen. This infotainment system integrates Apple CarPlay And Android Autoboth wired and wireless.

Toyota Hilux GR Sport II off road

Off road the Hilux GR Sport II features notable improvements, including an approach angle of 30 degrees and an increased ground clearance of 20 mmalong with a wider track (40 mm at the front and 155 mm at the rear).

Furthermore, the aerodynamic characteristics have been improved with aerodynamic slits in the bumper, the introduction of one spoilers sports car and a cargo floor cover.

Bumper and front grille

The upgraded monotube shock absorber ensures better damping capacity and faster response in difficult conditions. The new 17 inch wheels with tires all-terrain they improve grip and stability, while braking is powerful thanks to larger disksgoing from 16 to 17 inches at the front and new 15-inch discs at the rear to replace the previous drum brakes.

Hilux GR Sport II price

The price of the Hilux GR Sport II pick-up starts from a base of 45,000 euros. Sales begin in the first half of 2024, with deliveries to dealers in the second half of 2024.

Photo Toyota Hilux GR Sport II

Video how Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ is made

Video Dakar 2023 how Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ is made

Read also:

👉 How Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ is made

👉 Toyota Hilux features

👉 Toyota Hilux Invincible test, how’s it going?

👉 All the news about the Hilux

👉 N1 truck, off-road vehicle and pick-up: who can drive it and when?

👉 TOYOTA price list 👉 Ads used HILUX

👉 What do you think? Drop by FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK