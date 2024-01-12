The new one made its world premiere at the 2024 Tokyo Motor Show Toyota GR Yaris. Various changes have been made to the car by the Japanese manufacturer, which has announced that the new model will go on sale in the first half of this year. The most obvious improvement adopted by the new GR Yaris concerns the performance guaranteed by the engine, a 1.6-litre three-cylinder in-line turbo: the specifications relating to power and torque have in fact been increasegoing from 261 HP and 360 Nm to 280 HP and 390 Nm respectively.

Only one setup

Toyota has made it known that the new GR Yaris will be offered in one trim only.Circuit“, inclusive of a cooling package: includes a new sub-radiator to improve reliability in track driving, some modifications to the air intake and an intercooler spray. Also new is the GR Direct Automatic Transmission gearbox, an eight-speed automatic transmission that is offered as an option together with the consolidated six-speed manual gearbox. All-wheel drive, new selectable driving modes, reinforced suspension and greater body rigidity complete the overview.

Rally-inspired interior

The changes also extend inside the cockpit, where there is a new cockpit inspired by competitions. In particular, the GR team took inspiration from racing and rally drivers as a reference to reposition the controls and thus offer the driver quicker and clearer access. Even the same ones racing and rally drivers, Toyota says, have made a direct contribution to the changes: the controls that often have to be used when driving on the track, think of the one relating to the intercooler spray, the VSC-OFF and the emergency lights, have been moved closer to the driver, while on the passenger side the dashboard storage compartment has been enlarged so as to have space for additional instruments or the passenger monitor. From a technological point of view, the instrumentation includes a new 12.3″ digital cockpit with two layouts, normal and sport.

Special editions coming soon

Looking to the future, Toyota has already announced that it will produce several special editions of the new GR Yaris, two in particular are named after two of the Japanese company's top drivers competing in the WRC World Rally Championship. These are versions Sébastien Ogier Special Edition and the Kalle Rovanperä Special Edition: both are based on the concept models shown at last year's Tokyo Motor Show, and will be revealed in all their secrets at the Rallye Monte-Carlo, the opening round of this year's FIA WRC which will take place from 25 to 28 next January.