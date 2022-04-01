.flaticon.flaticon-piston: before, .flaticon-timing-belt: before, .flaticon-tachometer: before, .flaticon-autolift: before {font-size: 44px; color: # 333; text-align: center; display: block; width: 100px; } .icons-main-number {font-size: 24px; }

Here comes the Toyota GR Corolla but unfortunately for the moment it is not available in Europe. The new sports car it is driven by the same 1.6 three-cylinder turbo engine petrol of the GR Yariswith the only difference that it releases on the Corolla 304 hp and 370 Nm (on the smaller Yaris it produces 261 HP).

The GR Corolla was born to fulfill the Toyota president’s wish Akio Toyodaaka Morizo, to “bring back a Corolla that captivates our customers”.

Toyota GR Corolla, exterior features

While adopting the basic structure of the body of the Toyota Corolla Sport to allow it to inherit the high-speed stability of a long wheelbase, the GR Corolla features a track wider than 60 mm at the front and a track wider than 85 mm at the rear to command a high level of cornering performance.

New Toyota GR Corolla

Although the basic body structure of the Corolla Sportthe front fenders wider than 20 mm and the rear ones wider than 30 mm produce a wider stance which foreshadows a lively driving experience.

To optimize performance and aerodynamics, Toyota engineers have provided air intakes on the front bumper, front fender and hood.

Triple sport exhaust

The rear of the car has a truly sporty appearance, thanks to the presence of triple dischargescreated to further increase the power of the three-cylinder turbo engine.

Toyota GR Corolla cockpit inside what is it like?

The lever of the Toyota GR Corolla stands out in the cockpit short stroke gearbox, positioned for natural operation simply by lowering the arm from the steering wheel allows for quick gear changes.

A manual parking brake to allow better control of the vehicle even when pushing the car to the limit, for example in drift.

The passenger compartment of the Toyota GR Corolla

In front of the driver’s view we find the TFT digital display inspired by racing cars and improves visibility during sporty driving.

Toyota GR Corolla 304 HP turbo engine

From a technical point of view, it features an enhanced version of the turbo intercooler engine 1.6-liter in-line three-cylinder featured in the GR Yaris, with a maximum power output of 224 kW (304 hp). The efficiency of the engine exhaust has been improved for even more power.

1.6 turbo three-cylinder petrol engine compartment

The engine is associated with the iMT 6-speed manual gearbox and transmits the power to the ground on all 4 wheels thanks to the system GR-FOUR 4WD.

Toyota GR Corolla 4 × 4 drive GR-FOUR 4WD

The GR Corolla adopts the system GR-FOUR 4WDwhich uses a electronic multi-plate clutch to provide variable front and rear driving force, as in the GR Yaris.

The Toyota GR Corolla is a 4 × 4 with the GR-FOUR 4WD system

This time, however, the “4WD” mode of the system, which controls the distribution of the driving force, and its own “Drive” modewhich controls throttle response, steering and others, were separate to allow selection based on driver preferences and driving environment.

Toyota GR Corolla VIDEO

The version Circuit Edition or as an option for the access version of the GR Corolla also provides a Torsen double self-locking differentialfront and back.

Toyota GR Corolla features sports suspension

The GR-FOUR traction of the Toyota GR Corolla benefits from a optimized trim for sporty driving, thanks to the use of ball bushings and the optimization of springs and shock absorbers.

Body stiffness has also been strengthened for sportier driving performance. In addition to the high-rigidity base structure made possible by manufacturing at the GR plant at the Toyota Motomachi planthave been added reinforcements between the rear wheel arches, in the tunnel under the floor and under the floor in front of the fuel tank.

Toyota GR Corolla skidding

Also, as in the case of the GR Yaris, the roof panel is made of CFRP modeled with the process SMC, which offers a high degree of freedom of form and contributes not only to increasing stiffness but also to reduce weight.

Toyota GR Corolla DATA SHEET

Length 4,410 mm Length 1,850 mm Height 1,480 mm including antenna

the roof height is 1,455 mm Wheelbase 2,640 mm Seats 5 Vehicle weight 1,475 kg Motor 1.6-liter in-line three-cylinder turbo intercooled engine Guy G16E-GTS Bore x Stroke 87.5 x 89.7 mm Total displacement 1,618 liters Compression ratio 10.5 Power 304 hp (224 kW) at 6,500 rpm. Maximum torque 370 Nm at 3,000-5,550 Exchange iMT (6-speed manual transmission) Traction – GR-FOUR 4WD system

– 4WD multi-disc electronic clutch (with 3 selectable modes) Transmission report

1/2/3/4/5/6 / Reverse 3.538 / 2.238 / 1.535 / 1.162 / 1.081 / 0.902 / 3.831 Reduction ratio

1-4 / 5, 6, Reverse 4.058 / 3.45 Differentials Torsen front and back Suspensions – MacPherson in front

– Double rear swing arm Brakes – Front vented disc (18-inch aluminum opposed 4-piston calipers)

– Rear ventilated disc (16 inch opposed aluminum 2 pot calipers) Wheels 18 inch, gloss black, 15-spoke, die-cast alloy Tires (front / rear) 235 / 40R18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 Reservoir 50 liters

Photo Toyota GR Corolla

Video test Toyota GR Yaris, how it goes

Toyota Yaris GR test video

The full test of the GR Yaris, which shares many technical features with the GR Corolla, can be found in the magazine PROCESS No. 270 orderable online.

Magazine PROCESS n.270 with the full test of the Yaris GR

👉 COROLLA price list 👉 Ads used COROLLA

