L’best selling car in the world of history is renewed. comes the restyling of the 12to generation of Toyota Corolla, with a slightly renewed exterior styling and technology Full Hybrid-Electric fifth generation. Among the novelties there are also new technological equipment on the front of the connectivity and of the ADAS. In Europe and Italy the Toyota Corolla is offered in versions Hatchbacks, Touring sportsto which is added the Corolla Cross SUV.

The new range of Toyota Corolla is characterized by a more refined and contemporary with changes to the front grille texture, fog lamp bezels and headlight designs alloy wheels.

New Toyota Corolla Touring Sports

Top-equipped trims of Hatchback and Touring Sports models get new bi-LED headlights, while the top of the range is equipped with the Adaptive High-beam System (AHS).

Exterior color choices include two new colors inspired by current trends in architecture, product design and fashion. Juniper Blue is the new launch color for Hatchback and Touring Sports, with a bright and vibrant tone.

The rear of the new Toyota Corolla

When viewed up close, it reveals red shades which create a brilliant effect with subtle color shifts. The Metallic Grey is available for all body types, whose appeal is enhanced by dark silver fragments in the paint.

In the cabin the new Toyota Corolla offers a more modern environmentwith new graphics, finishes and embossed patterns that add three-dimensional depth and a pleasant tactile feedback to the coatings, surfaces and finishes.

Toyota Corolla GR Sport cockpit

The combinations of the seat covers follow the new themes Dark and light harmonywith coordinated colors and finishes.

The restyling of the Corolla also concerns the sportier set-up GR Sports, which now has a more aggressive look. The new model, in fact, mounts 18-inch machined alloy wheels new design and features a new look for the rear bumper and under-run.

Toyota Corolla GR Sport alloy wheels

The seats of the hatchback and Touring Sports versions have a finish with embossed GR logo in the headrest and a new micro-hexagon motif in silver finishes along the edge of the side supports and seat. The GR logo now also appears on the start button.

New Toyota Corolla upgraded hybrid engine

Technically, the new Corolla is equipped with the fifth generation of the system Full Hybrid-Electric of Toyota. As with the current model, hybrid powertrains are available from 1.8 and 2.0 litres.

Both benefit from significant modifications to both the internal combustion and electric motors which improve the driving experience with extra powerimproved performance and driveability ed equal or lower CO2 emissions (depending on the powertrain). There Power Control Unit (PCU) and the transaxle have been redesigned and the lithium ion battery it is more powerful, but more small and light (reduced mass up to 18 kg, depending on the powertrain).

Toyota Corolla full hybrid engine compartment

The total horsepower of the 1.8 liter system is 140hp, with a reduction of 1.7 seconds in the 0-100 km/h time to 9.2 seconds. Despite this increase in performance, the CO2 emissions are expected to remain unchanged at 102 g/km. For the 2.0-litre system, total horsepower rose to 196 HP and the time required to do 0-100 km/h has been reduced by around half a second to 7.5 seconds. A reduction of 3 g/km of the CO2 figure in the combined cycle is expected, for a final value of 107 g/km.

Corolla GR Sport Hybrid logo

On the Corolla, Toyota technicians have also recalibrated the hybrid system, in order to return the most natural acceleration possible. This was achieved with a reduction of engine speed during acceleration. Accelerating powertrain noise has also been toned down.

Toyota Corolla infotainment and connectivity

The new Toyota Corolla boasts the latest digital and multimedia technologies. The multimedia display from 10.5 inches features high definition graphics and has one anti-glare screen. Across the range, the driver’s instrument display also includes the new 12.3-inch digital cockpit which can be customized according to the driver’s preferences in four different modes: Casual, Smart, Sport and Tough.

The cars come with a four-year all-inclusive subscription to Toyota Smart Connectgiving access to navigation always-on cloud and real-time traffic information.

The driver can also use a new one voice assistant on board capable of recognizing natural, conversational requests to operate the multimedia system or key vehicle functions such as opening or closing the windows.

Toyota Corolla 10.5 inch infotainment display

Also, there are a number of remote services through the app MyTwhich allow owners to use their smartphone for lock or unlock locks of your car, operate the air conditioner to heat or cool the passenger compartment before a journey, activate the hazard lights and locate your vehicle.

ADAS on the new Corolla

The new Corolla is equipped with Toyota T-Matewhich combines the ADAS system package of the Toyota Safety Sense latest generation with other active driving and parking assistance systems.

Improvements in how systems work include Acceleration Suppression, which reacts to sudden use of the accelerator when traveling at low speed; collision avoidance support when turning at an intersection; Emergency Steering Assist who can now react to oncoming vehicles; side collision avoidance and speed reduction when cornering. The software updates over the air they keep the functions up to date and allow new ones to be added as soon as they become available in the life cycle of the car.

Toyota Corolla on the road

Features of Toyota T-Mate include a system Safe Exit Assist. This will trigger a warning if it detects an open door that could block the path of a vehicle or cyclist approaching from behind. There is also a new Rear Seat Reminder which will warn the driver before leaving their car to check if there is anything left on the rear seats.

New Toyota Corolla price and equipment

The new Toyota Corolla is available in 2 trim levels, Active and GR Sport, in 2 body variants, Hatchbacks And Touring sports (with a surcharge of 1,000 euros) and a choice between 2 engines 1.8 Full Hybrid-Electric And 2.0 litres. Prices start from 33,300 euros of the Active with 1.8 liter engine. For the 2.0 litres the surcharge is 2,500 euros. The prices of the set up GR SPORT I’m from 36,300 euros for the 1.8-litre engine e 39,500 euros for 2.0.

Toyota Corolla Touring Sports GR Sport

In promotion the new Corolla Active Hatchback with 1.8 liter engine costs 29,800 eurosthanks to WeHybrid Bonus of 4,000 euros in case of exchange or scrapping. The Touring Sports version instead starts from 30,000 euroswith a WeHybrid Bonus of 3,500 euros.

The new Corolla can be purchased at 219 euros per month in 48 installments, with a down payment of 9,140 eurosthanks to the funding Toyota Easywhich offers the possibility, at the end of the financing period, to keep, return or exchange your car for a new Toyota.

Toyota Corolla Active

Finally, the hybrid car can be purchased with the formula of long term rental KINTO One to 289 euros for 48 months plus an advance payment of 3,900 euros (VAT excluded), 60,000 km traveled and a free tire change.

Toyota Corolla price list

👉 Corolla Active 1.8 Hybrid: 33.300 euros

👉 Corolla Active 2.0 Hybrid: 35.800 euros

👉 Corolla GR Sport 1.8 Hybrid: 36.300 euros

👉 Corolla GR Sport 2.0 Hybrid: 39.500 euros

👉 Corolla Touring Sports Active 1.8 Hybrid: 34.300 euros

👉 Corolla Touring Sports Active 2.0 Hybrid: 36.300 euros

👉 Corolla Touring Sports GR Sport 1.8 Hybrid: 37.300 euros

👉 Corolla Touring Sports Active 2.0 Hybrid: 40.500 euros

Photo new Toyota Corolla

