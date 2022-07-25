As well as the little one Yariseven the older sister Corolla it grows in size and becomes Crossassuming the characteristics of a SUV. The new model, developed on the GA-C platformcompletes the Corolla range and joins the other Toyota Sport Utility Vehicles, which already count the CH-Rthe RAV4 and theHighlander. As per Japanese tradition, of course, it is characterized by traction hybrid full hybrid HEV.

New Toyota Corolla Cross, dimensions and features

The Corolla Cross is long 4,460 mmwide 1,825 mmhigh 1,620 mm and has a step of 2,640 mm. It ranks between the Toyota C-HR and the RAV4. The passenger compartment is characterized by a wide level of visibility for all occupants.

Toyota Corolla Cross SUV side view

The luggage compartment provides a low height from the ground of the loading sill and easy access thanks to the wide opening of the tailgate: it is therefore also perfect for loading large objectssuch as strollers or bicycles.

Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid of 5to generation

The Corolla Cross is the first Toyota model globally to benefit from the new fifth generation hybrid system, front-wheel drive or AWD-i intelligent integral. It is based on the previous version but now guarantees more couple, more power from the electric motor and greater efficiency. The transaxle has been redesigned together with the new lubrication systems and oil distribution systems using low viscosity oil.

The new battery system, thanks to the latest technological developments on the lithium batteries, it is more powerful and 40% lighter than before. Both the combustion engine and the electric engine have improved, with an increase in the total power of the system by more than that 8%.

New Corolla Cross powered by Toyota’s hybrid system of 5to generation

The hybrid powertrain 2.0 liter 2WD generates 146 kW / 197 hpallowing acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 8.1 seconds.

Toyota Corolla Cross SUV 4 × 4 AWD-i

The variant AWD-i is endowed with a powerful additional electric motor on the rear axle from 30.6 kW / 42 hp. The rear engine kicks in automatically when more traction is needed.

The handling of the fifth generation hybrid system has also been further improved. The system is even more linear, predictable and controllable under acceleration, with vehicle speed more in line with i engine revolutions.

Rear view of the new Toyota Corolla Cross

This was achieved recalibrating the relationship between the driver’s input on the accelerator pedal and the actual response of the powertrain.

Toyota Corolla Cross features infotainment

Among the many advanced infotainment technologies that equip the all-new Corolla Cross, there is also a HMI (Human Machine Interface) updated with the latest multimedia technology. The specific instrumentation for Europe includes a brand new and configurable 12.3-inch digital cockpit is one 10.5-inch central touch screen.

The 12.3-inch digital cockpit is a system with hardware and software completely new and provides the driver with detailed information on fuel consumption, operation of the hybrid system and navigation.

New Corolla Cross instrument panel with 10.5-inch central touchscreen

With a new faster processorthe latest 10.5-inch high-definition touchscreen infotainment system provides connectivity Apple CarPlay wireless And Android Auto with cable and package Toyota Smart Connect.

ADAS on the new Toyota Corolla Cross

The new Corolla Cross is equipped with T-Matewhich combines the latest generation of the package Toyota Safety Sense with other systems ADAS active driving and parking assistance. The system of pre-collision for the first time foresees the limitation of acceleration at low speed. Then the ADAS equipment integrates assistance for incoming traffic, detection of approaching vehicles and assistance for turning.

Other new Toyota Safety Sense features include a emergency stop system (EDSS) And Over The Air (OTA) updates that keep devices up-to-date and add new ones over the life of the model. Additionally, improvements have been made to the Full Speed ​​Range Adaptive Cruise Control (FSR ACC) and systems Lane Trace Assist (LTA) And Road Sign Assist (RSA).

12.3-inch digital cockpit instrument cluster

The T-Mate offers driving assistance through Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Safety Exit Assist (SEA), Automatic High Beam (AHB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert with automatic braking (RCTAB) and Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS).

Toyota Corolla Cross equipment

The Toyota Corolla Cross is orderable onlinein the preparations Trend and Lounge. The first offers 18 “alloy wheels as standard, full LED headlightsautomatic climate control, Toyota Safety Sense 3 latest generation Toyota Smart Connect multimedia system with 10.5 ”screen, connectivity Apple Carplay And Android Auto, 12.3 “digital cockpitelectrically operated tailgate and tinted rear windows.

18 ″ alloy wheels standard on Trend and Lounge trim levels

There Lounge adds leather and fabric interior with heated seats, Blind Spot Monitorpanoramic roof, JBL Hi-Fi system and navigation system.

Toyota Corolla Cross prices

Toyota Corolla Cross prices start from 38,000 euros of the Trend 2WD. To go up the version Lounge it costs 41,000 euros, or 3,000 euros more. The system of AWD-i intelligent all-wheel driveavailable on both versions, instead provides for a surcharge of 2,500 euros.

In the period of launch Corolla Cross is in promotion a 34,500 euros (Trend 2WD version), thanks to discount of 3,500 euros in case of financing Toyota Easy. The same discount applies to all bodywork and drive combinations. The Toyota Easy financial offer, on the other hand, includes a plan a 48 months with an advance of 10,800 euros and a monthly installment from 269 ​​euros. To get on the top of the Lounge range, a € 45 surcharge on the monthly fee is sufficient. Finally, the offer of nlong-term rental KINTO Onewhich for a 48-month plan requires an advance of 4,800 euros and a canon of 469 euros excluding VAT.

The first deliveries of the Corolla Cross are expected in October 2022

The range of options includes the panoramic roof on the Trend version a 800 eurosthe leather interior on the Lounge version, also at 800 euros and the premium Pearl White and Tokyo Red paints, available in 950 euros on all set-ups. The first deliveries are scheduled for October 2022.

New Toyota Corolla Cross photo

