A historical model like the Toyota Celica could be back on the market. This hypothesis was fueled by the words of the brand’s n.1 Koji Satoheir of Akio Toyoda at the helm of Toyota, who spoke of his own in a meeting with the press love for the historic coupéexpressing the desire to officially return it to the range.

The words of Toyota’s No. 1 on the return of the Celica have been relaunched by major media in Japan and appreciated by fans.

The Japanese press also claims that the heir to the Celica could be the first project of the guide Koji Satowhich he plans to continue releasingsporty models signed GRwhich currently counts the Yaris GRthe GR86 and the above.

The future of the Toyota Celica could be electric. In fact, Sato worked personally on the project before taking over the leadership of the brandElectrified Sports, the concept of a high-performance electric sports car. For now, this is just a speculation based on assumptions.

Toyota plans also include the launch of another one Lightweight mid-engine sports car with the help of Daihatsu, which will probably be the modern heir to the Toyota MR2.

Toyota Celica, the history of the Japanese sports car

The Toyota Celica is a coupe automobile produced by the Japanese automaker Toyota, which was in production until 2005. His career started in 1970 and lasted for 35 yearswith seven generations.

The first Celica was in production from 1970 to 1977 and was available in two versions1.6 and 2.0 litres, even in arrangements gt. His line was classic American sport of the early 70s, so much so that it was nicknamed “Japanese Mustang”.

The second generation remained in production from 1978 to 1982, while the third generation was marketed from 1982 to 1986 (with the first 1.8 3T-TE turbo version). Then it was the turn of the fourth generation until 1989. In those years the ST165better known as GT-Four or All-Trac Turbo, with the engine 3S-GTE protagonist in the WRC World Rally.

In the 90s came the GT4 modelwith the fifth generation, on the market until 1994. At the turn of the 2000s the sixth and seventh and last generation of the Celica arrived.

The model that made the enthusiasts fall in love with it was the Toyota Celica GT Four. This name was born with the fourth generation of Celica. In fact, the first Celica to bear this name is the ST165 in October 1986.

In 1990 it was replaced by the GT Four ST185or Celica Turbo 4WD. A special version of the ST185 was also built for participation in the World Rally, the GT Four RC (rally car) known in Europe as Carlos Sainz Limited Edition and in the Anglo-Saxon market such as Group A. This version was built in 5,000 specimens numbered, equipped with an engine 3S-GTE Generation II upgraded over the ST185 with increased turbocharger pressure a 0.95 bar and an air/water intercooler.

Other than that, it had a gearbox with shorter ratios, an additional synchronizer for first and second gear and a Torsen-type limited slip rear differential. In 1994 it was replaced by the ST205.

There Celica GT-Four Turbo 4WD (ST205) was the most powerful and fastest Celica ever. It was sold in Europe between 1994 and 1996. The ST205 was used in the WRC extension, or World Rally Championship. The GT-Four uses a type of suspension called “super struts”.

For the homologation regulations they were produced 2,500 WRC versions, which contained numerous extra features, but were all disabled. Of 2,500 cars built, 2,100 were sold in Japan, 300 in Europe77 in Australia and the rest in other parts of the world.

The WRC version was only available in 1994. The GT-Four received a facelift in 1996 and 1998, with the latter bringing some elements of the first version back to the car, such as the rear spoiler and the interior finishes (dashboard, steering wheel, seat trim and side steps).

