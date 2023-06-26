Muscles designed with edges, 436 cm long urban size and now also in a plug-in hybrid and all-wheel drive variant: in Italy in January

Gianluigi Giannetti – Hamburg (Germany)

How difficult it is to repeat oneself is a cliché that the industry that aspires to drive the market, and not just to generate revenue in the short term, does not like. Toyota C-HR has no intention of repeating itself. Launched as a concept in 2014 and arriving in our country at the end of 2016, it was so successful that it contributed significantly to the diffusion of full hybrid engines in Europe and Italy. It worked especially for the sharp design from C-HR, i.e. Coupé High Rider, with a high seat in the dimensions of a medium car.

The powers — The preview of the second generation, expected in Italian dealerships in the first weeks of 2024, is not that of a model destined to remain in the wake of what has already been achieved. It offers what wasn’t there before, at an overall level of design and luxury it didn’t reach before. There are four hybrid engine variants with powers ranging from 140 hp to 223 hp, but all-wheel drive is also available as an option. We’ll have to wait until October to know the prices, but the ambition is clear right now.

Toyota C-HR, the design — It immediately goes against the trend when looking at the body dimensions, reasoned on the idea, not on the generalized trend which sees the dimensions of the models progressively grow from one generation to the next. There length of 436 cm it is even less than the 439 cm seen so far, or three centimeters which are then recovered in width, up to an altitude of 183.

Front and handles — The look does not go unnoticed and takes up the front Hammerheads like an anvil that belongs to all the more recent Toyotas, with thin headlights and a very sporty bonnet with ribs carved like edges, which we also find on the side, in continuous intersections of the side profile, from which the door handles disappear, for the first time flush with the bodywork on a car of the Japanese brand.

Visibility — Minimized overhangs in front of the front wheels and behind the rear wheels, wheels up to 20 inches in diameter and even a two-tone finish that carries the contrast of the black roof all the way to the tail and rear three-quarter section of the car. L’effect is premium, live is undeniable, accompanied however by logic. The most obvious weaknesses of the previous C-HR are gone. The second side door window, considered claustrophobic at the time, is now brighter and wider. Rear visibility is now much greater, thanks to a more enveloping rear window and a tail pillar with a much less intrusive profile.

Toyota C-HR, the interior — If the first generation was more surprising on the outside than on the inside, with the second the work is done more coherently, in the round. The cockpit has a pleasant technological setting combined with good quality plastics. The 12.3-inch digital cockpit has high-level contrast and graphics and is flanked by the 8 or 12.3-inch touchscreen, depending on the version, but always at the center of an enveloping, wave-shaped dashboard. L'user interface came before the car, Toyota has changed a lot in this, integrating the on-board voice assistant in a rather functional way, the wireless smartphone connection via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto and connected services, all relying on powerful hardware that does not causes delays in response to commands. Using the MyT smartphone app also comes the remote control of the vehicle, including operating the climate control system to warm up or cool down the car before a journey. The 64-colour LED lighting system that accompanies the solar cycle during the 24 hours is fanciful, but it can also signal emergency situations, that is, it lights up in the passenger compartment like a warning light.

Toyota C-HR, the Adas — In 2016, the brand with the three ellipses found in C-HR the role of technology ambassador. Now the same role applies in the rather progressive path towards forms of assisted driving. It offers the latest version of the Toyota Safety Sense active safety and assistance package as standard, with software updates that can be installed over-the-air. Among the novelties is theAcceleration Suppression, which limits the vehicle’s forward movement due to an involuntary pressure on the accelerator pedal, when there is a risk of collision with a vehicle in front. Proactive Driving Assist, on the other hand, delivers smooth deceleration when the driver takes his foot off the accelerator and the car is about to enter a corner, or approaches a slower vehicle in front, all combined with Steering Assist which recognizes an impending curve and adjusts the power assistance. Optionally comes Lane Change Assist with Front Cross Traffic Alert and Automatic High Beam with automatic adjustment of the light beam thanks to the interface with the system camera.

Four times hybrid — The range includes not two hybrid engine variants as seen so far, but four, developed from the fifth generation Toyota hybrid system. As entry version there is C-HR 1.8 with total power of 140 hp, obtained by combining the 98 HP 4-cylinder 1,798 cc engine with a 94 HP electric unit: declared consumption of 4.8 liters of petrol per 100 km and 103 grams of CO2 emitted per thousand metres. Further up we find the C-HR 2.0, still with front-wheel drive, but with a 152 HP 1,987 cc engine flanked by the 111 HP electric engine, for a total power of 198 hp: 4.8 liters of petrol per 100 km and 107 grams of CO2 emissions. An historical novelty for C-HR, the availability of a variant also with four-wheel driveor the 2.0 with i-Awd system which adds a 41 HP rear electric motor for consumption of 5.1 liters per 100 km.

Engines, the top — At the top of the range, another new entry, i.e. the variant hybrid plugin front-wheel drive from 223 hp of overall power, derived from the increase in performance of the permanent magnet engine, which here reaches 163 HP. With 66 km of range in electric mode and emissions of 19 grams of CO2 every 1,000 metres, it represents a model potentially capable of bringing the plug-in formula into public tastes, as the first generation of C-HR managed in 2016 with the full hybrid.

Data sheet Toyota C-HR 2.0 i-Awd power train Heat engine Engine capacity (cc) 1987 Maximum power 152 hp (112 kW) Front electric motor Maximum power 111 hp Rear electric motor Maximum power 41 hp Overall maximum power 198hp (145kW) Acceleration 0-100km/h 7.9 sec. Full speed 180 km/h Consumption (l/100 km) 5.1 CO2 emissions (g/km) 112 Dimensions Length (mm) 4,360 Width (mm) 1,830 Height (mm) 1,564 Pitch (mm) 2,640