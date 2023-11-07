Toyota The new Toyota C-HR will be born in Türkiye. Or rather, it is already being born in Türkiye. The Japanese giant has in fact announced that it has started production of its new SUV at the Sakarya plant, in which it has also made an important investment of over 300 million euros with the aim of making it the company’s first in Europe to build plug-in hybrid cars.

Production together with batteries

But that’s not all: the PHEV variant of the new C-HR will in fact use batteries built on site, thanks to a new line that has the capacity to assemble them 75,000 every year. “We are excited about the launch of the new Toyota C-HR and the expansion of TMMT’s production facilities – explained Yoshihiro Nakata, President and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe – The ability to produce a plug-in hybrid variant with locally assembled batteries will further expand ours multi-technological offer towards the goal of 100% reduction in CO2 emissions across its vehicle range in Europe by 2035.”

The new Toyota C-HR range

Returning to the production of the new Toyota C-HR, the PHEV variant 2.0 liter will not be the only one available for purchase. In fact, the range designed by Toyota includes three other electrified engines with which it will be possible to equip your new SUV: ranging from the 1.8 and 2.0 liter Full Hybrid HEV models to a 2.0 liter HEV model with intelligent AWD-i all-wheel drive. In short, we are talking to all intents and purposes about a model designed, developed and produced in Europe and which aims to reiterate Toyota’s electrification ambitions in the Old Continent.

Zero emissions future

“The achievement of this important objective competitiveness will further increase of our plant, which is already recognized among Toyota plants globally for its solid manufacturing foundation and its ability to consistently deliver high quality – added Erdoğan Şahin, President and CEO of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Turkey – Above all, we are proud to make a vital contribution to electrification strategy and Toyota’s carbon neutrality goals.”