The Toyota C-HR SUV is completely renewed, also focusing on a plug-in hybrid version.

The Linea has a shorter front overhang of the previous version and a wider track, as well as a shorter length. The new LED headlights stand out as they incorporate the direction indicators into the more aggressively cut front. The handles become retractable, while an LED band runs across the entire rear view. In the passenger compartment, the 12.3-inch digital instrumentation and the infotainment display of the same size stand out.

To never take your hands off the wheel you can use voice commands. The windows and the boot are also larger than the previous version (the load volume increases by 11 liters on the 1.8 and by as much as 65 liters on the 2.0). The full hybrid version uses a lithium ion battery with 14% more power and a reduced weight of 1.5 kg.

Two thermal engines: a 1.8 with 140 HP and a 2.0 with 197 HP. Consumption is 20 km/l for the 2.0 with all-wheel drive, while the others stand at values ​​of 4.8l/100 km for the 2.0, and 4.7l/100 km for the 1.8. CO2 emissions also decrease, as demonstrated by the value of the 1.8, which is 103 g/km. Recycled plastic was used for the seats, while 100 components were made with recycled materials, while the welding points were reduced, and some areas of the bumpers were painted with water-based paint.

Safe exit assist comes as standard which warns if vehicles or cyclists approach the car when you are about to open the door; or the device that prevents involuntary overtaking on the wrong side of the motorway, such as overtaking on the right. Available in 4 versions, called Active, Trend, Lounge and GR Sport respectively, in addition to the two Premiere. The new generation C-HR has a price list that starts from 35,700 euros for the 1.8 Active.

