The second generation of the crossover SUV is officially here Toyota C-HRwhich incorporates many features and shape that we have seen on the C-HR Prologue concept. The new model therefore features cutting-edge design, advanced technologies and a range of powertrains full hybrid And PHEV plugin able to cover even more kilometers in all-electric mode. The plug-in in particular is equipped with a 13.8 kWh batterywhich allows him to travel 66km with electric motor only.

The new Toyota C-HR features a striking exterior design inspired by the concept car “Toyota C-HR Prologue”. Its super-coupe profile and distinctive front end design give the car an appearance dynamic and captivating. The model is characterized by flowing lines, flush door handles and large wheels.

New Toyota C-HR 2024

The dynamic and compact design of the car is further enhanced by the reduced overhangs and come on large circles, up to 20 inches in diameter. A new one is available two-tone finishwith the contrast of the black roof extending to the rear bumper and rear section of the car. Toyota engineers created a seamless look, with narrower coupling lines and excellent integration of cameras, radar and headlight washers, following a “concealed tech” approach.

Particular attention has been given to theaerodynamicswith optimized airflow over and around the car through various components, such as the carefully designed front bumper and the shape of the spoilers rear on the roof.

The interior of the cabin of the new Toyota C-HR offers an ambience premium and refined, with the main controls concentrated in the driver’s area. The new one stands out on the dashboard 12.3-inch digital cockpit with crisp graphics and clearly zoned information that is easy to read. The display can be customizedaccording to three lpreset layouts which can be customized using the buttons on the steering wheel.

The cockpit of the new Toyota C-HR in the GR Sport Premiere Edition trim

Users can also use aapps on your phonetouchscreen or voice commands to control a variety of car features.

As you approach the vehicle, a is automatically activated “welcome scenario” which includes the illumination of exterior lights, including new light signature “Toyota C-HR” on the tailgate. The driver’s preferred settings, such as seat settings, digital cockpit, head-up display and multimedia screen, are applied automatically.

Furthermore, the Toyota C-HR will be equipped with a digital keyallowing the user to unlock and start the vehicle using their own smartphones. The system of ambient lighting offers up to 64 colors to create an atmosphere that suits the user’s preferences.

Toyota C-HR 2024 with recycled plastic

The new Toyota C-HR has made significant progress in terms of sustainability and weight reduction. Use twice as much recycled plastic over the previous generation, including a new seat texture made from recycled PET plastic bottles.

The bumpers are made with a pre-colored resin in the mould, reducing CO2 emissions. The car adopts a process of automated water-based painting and uses a vegan material as an alternative to leather for the steering wheel trim.

Many items are made from recycled plastic

Measures have also been taken to reduce weight vehicle overall, such as usage of new high-strength steels and an innovative design for the panoramic roof. The fixed panoramic roof it is designed to limit overheating and heat loss, reducing the need to use air conditioning and saving 5 kg in weight.

Toyota C-HR full hybrid and plug-in hybrid

The new Toyota C-HR is offered with a four-hybrid electrified powertrain. The range includes versions 143PS 1.8L and 198PS 2.0-litre Full Hybrid-Electric (HEV) fifth generation, as well as a model 223 2.0-litre Plug-in Hybrid-Electric (PHEV).

Toyota C-HR HEV badge

The 2.0 liter Hybrid model is also available with intelligent all-wheel drive (AWD-i). This system is equipped with a additional electric motor on the rear axle of the car.

The Plug-in Hybrid 2.0 liter version, thanks to the function regeneration boost, allows you to drive more smoothly in city traffic. Furthermore, the system is able to automatically select the most efficient driving mode, recognizing the optimal points for the energy regeneration along a route set in the car navigator.

Charging C-HR GR Sport Premiere Edition Plug-in Hybrid

With the addition of the function of geofencingthe Toyota C-HR PHEV can automatically switch to IV mode when entering a low-emissions zone, optimizing battery usage from 13.8 kWh during the whole trip. The declared autonomy in electric mode is 66km on WLTP.

Toyota C-HR infotainment

The Toyota C-HR is available with the multimedia package Toyota Smart Connect for infotainment, which offers a touchscreen 8 or 12.3 inchon-board voice assistant and wireless smartphone connection via Apple CarPlay or Android Autodepending on the model. The system also provides information on EV range and the position of the charging stations through the POI function. Owners can use the smartphone app MyT for remote control of the vehicle, including managing the climate system to warm up or cool down the car before a journey.

The 12.3-inch infotainment display

The new C-HR is also equipped with a remote parking functionwhich allows you to park the car completely at a distanceallowing precise maneuvering even in confined spaces with the user outside the vehicle.

ADAS on the new Toyota C-HR

The new Toyota C-HR is equipped with the latest package of ADAS functions active safety and driving assistance, Toyota Safety Senseon all setups. The system has been improved to offer greater protection against a wide range of crash-prone situations and to reduce stress while driving. The software updates can be installed over the air.

Among the new features, there is theAcceleration Suppression which limits unintentional acceleration when a risk of collision with the vehicle in front is detected. The Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) offers smooth deceleration when the driver releases the accelerator when approaching a curve or a slower vehicle ahead. The PDA also includes it Steering Assistwhich recognizes an impending bend and adjusts the steering assistance to help the driver set the trajectory optimally.

New C-HR instrument cluster display

In addition, you can add a package of advanced security systems, which includes Lane Change Assist with Front Cross Traffic Alerta driver monitoring camera (which improves the effectiveness of EDSS), Automatic High Beam with automatic adjustment of the light beam via the system camera, and, where permitted by local regulations, the hands-free guide in stop-and-go traffic in queues.

Toyota C-HR trim levels

The new Toyota C-HR is offered in two special trims named GR Sport Premiere Edition And Lounges Premiere Edition.

The first features stylistic details GRincluding a radiator grille with G mesh texturenew design 20-inch alloy wheels, GR badging and “Liquid Black” inserts on the center console. The interior features sports front seats with GR logo on the headrests. The distinctive color is the Precious Silver in bi-tone+ finish, which extends to the rear of the car. Other coloring options are also available. The equipment will include a head-up display it’s a JBL premium sound system.

New Toyota C-HR GR Sport Premiere Edition

There Lounge Premiere Edition instead it stands out for its exclusive colour Sulfur in bi-tone+ finish. Again, other color choices are available. The interiors present perforated leather seats with contrasting Sulfur stitching, head-up display and panoramic roof.

Prices new Toyota C-HR

The price list of the new Toyota C-HR has not yet been made official, but we can assume an initial starting cost of 35,000 euroswhich rises to 40,000 euros for the plug-in hybrid version.

Photo new Toyota C-HR

Video Toyota C-HR Prologue

Video Toyota C-HR Prologue

