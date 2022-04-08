N.SOAGE Barcelona Saturday, April 9, 2022, 00:11



The new Toyota Aygo X Cross is now available from 13,900 euros with a 72 hp gasoline engine. The manufacturer’s smallest model has always been the urbanite par excellence, small in size, dynamism and price. Now, trying to follow these same premises, it also adapts to market demand, which follows the SUV trend. But the Aygo not only

gets bigger in size, also in equipment.

Its exterior design is characterized by a more robust and striking image. With a length of 3.7 meters (previously 3.46,) and a longer wheelbase (90mm) than the model it replaces, Toyota offers a more agile urban crossover, without penalizing interior roominess and utility. In fact, the load capacity of the trunk is increased by 60 liters, when the body barely grows 235 mm compared to Aygo.

The crossover aspect of the new Aygo X Cross is not only a question of image, since it offers a ground clearance 11 mm greater than Aygo, to which is added that the driving position is located 55 mm higher, thus offering the driver an

greater comfort and better visibility, something especially useful in urban driving, and details that SUV customers are looking for. And, who is looking for a large SUV for the city? This is the smart solution!

Compared to its predecessor, Aygo X Cross will represent a step forward in everything related to ride comfort thanks, among other aspects, to the fact that it is manufactured based on the GA-B platform of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), the same one already incorporated by its brothers the Yaris Electric Hybrid and Yaris Cross Electric Hybrid.

Specifically, the range of the new Aygo X Cross is made up of

three finishescalled Play, Trendy Edition and Limited Edition, a special launch edition.

Aygo X Cross Play is the most balanced finish in the range in terms of price-equipment, with standard elements such as 17-inch alloy wheels, projector-type halogen headlights, daytime running lights and LED pilot lights, fog lights, leather steering wheel, electrically adjustable mirrors, automatic headlights and front electric windows, among many others. It also has a Toyota Touch 2 multimedia system with a 7-inch touch screen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connection, a rear view camera and the Toyota Safety Sense security package.

Trendy Edition is the most striking edition thanks to its two-tone bodywork with a Black roof, in Chilli Red or Florida Blue, its 18-inch alloy wheels, also two-tone, its adaptive LED headlights (AHB) and its darkened rear windows. It also includes as standard, adding to everything that the ‘Play finish has, LED turn signals, partial leather upholstery, wireless mobile phone charger, automatic climate control, rain sensor, electric and heated exterior mirrors and interior with details in piano black already matching body color. The Toyota Touch 2 multimedia system carries a larger 8-inch touch screen.

Finally, the third member of the range is the Aygo X Cross Limited Edition, a

special launch edition distinguished by its two-tone Jungle Green bodywork with a black roof, 18-inch matte black alloy wheels with tangerine accents, and abundant standard equipment, including Toyota Smart Connect with a larger 9-inch screen.

It also includes exclusive black leather upholstery with tangerine stitching, matching other interior elements such as the dashboard, heated seats, keyless entry and start system (Smart Entry) and front and rear parking sensors with automatic pre-collision braking ( PKSB). Optionally, for 1,000 euros, you can choose the Sky Pack,

with retractable canvas roof. This canvas roof is very comfortable, with several positions and its quality means that no noise from the outside bothers you.