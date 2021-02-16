A new tournament and old mistakes. River Plate started the Professional League Cup with a deja vu of the last times. Another time the ball stopped. And he was defeated by La Plata because Estudiantes nailed him a dagger at the end of the game: a header by Fabián Noguera in the area left Marcelo Gallardo’s team with nothing. The doubts reappeared.

Every time there is an air shipment, River suffers. As if the spherical that flies was a bomb instead of a ball. But it no longer goes through an individual deficiency, by losing a heads up at the top, but it is something deeper. Not even with a man-to-man or mixed marking (in the zone and some taking the man) could Núñez’s team solve the problem. Perhaps it is a lack of concentration, as Gallardo once commented.

It is that many times the ball was like a magnet to defend. The ball was looked at and the man was lost. The photo of the play that ends with Noguera’s goal is eloquent in this regard. There are eight players from River to mark four from Estudiantes. And the one that headed was the central marker of Pincha.

Of the eight River players, there is one (Leonardo Ponzio) who was out of orbit, in front of his teammates, in case there is a rebound; another four (who were from the penalty spot to the right corner of the area) were out of focus as the ball went into the area.

Franco Armani’s stretched out is useless: Students’ goal. Photo Marcelo Carroll

Among them there is just one Student footballer. Another player from Pincha arrives in the middle and two more outside. One was David Ayala, who arrived alone and the other, Noguera, who ended up scoring the goal, was scored by Girotti, very tall (1.91 meters), but without the habit yet to score in defense. Meanwhile, Javier Pinola slipped and ended up on the floor.

That image confirmed two elementary questions: that numerical superiority is not always enough if you do not defend well and that the stopped ball is often a matter of attitude and concentration to defend it. And that Gallardo’s team was already warned in the game: Noguera had headed another two times before.

The shortcomings of River in the stopped ball are not new. In fact, he also suffered it last Wednesday against Defensores de Pronunciamiento in the debut of the Argentine Cup. The four goals to a rival of two minor categories perhaps concealed it, but the truth is that the Entre Ríos team converted him when the match was 1-0 in favor of the Núñez team. It had also been a crossed ball like the one Mauro Díaz played in La Plata. Pinola was hooked and assistant Duilio Montello raised the flag and badly disallowed the goal.

River was already suffering the stopped ball. Last year Liga de Quito, Unión, Atlético Tucumán, San Pablo and Banfield converted him from above. If you consider that Gallardo’s team played around 30 games, those goals seem few but they hurt him a lot. Against the tucumanos (directed at that time by Ricardo Zielinski) that goal received by stopped ball meant a 1-1 that left River without Superliga.

Gallardo looks on with concern. The stopped ball is a problem that cannot be solved. Photo Marcelo Carroll

Returning to the present, the defense continues without giving guarantees. Neither before with two central markers nor now with three. Neither Paulo Díaz, nor Robert Rojas nor Javier Pinola are at a good level when it comes to the mark. Although they are also harmed by a question of position in River’s strategy. They continue playing in the open field and are left unprotected. Both the Chilean and the Paraguayan do not seem to get used to the Doll system. And Pinola is no longer the same as before in the one on one.

Franco Armani was also put in the eye of the storm for not going out to try to cut the center. But it is not news that in this type of ball the goalkeeper of River prefers to stay under the three sticks. He relies more on his leg power and reflexes. And he has not been bad with his style, apart from having suffered in several aerial balls.

River suffers. As happened at the beginning of the Diego Maradona Cup, at this start of a new tournament, the stopped ball again appears as the main flaw. As happened in other moments of the Gallardo cycle. Although this time it seems a little deeper.