The head of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) reported this Thursday a new “total cutoff” of communications with the Gaza Strip due to a lack of fuel and denounced a “deliberate attempt to paralyze” its operations.

“I believe there is a deliberate attempt to strangle our operation and paralyze that of UNRWA”declared Philippe Lazzarini before the press in Geneva, regarding the siege imposed by Israel on the Palestinian territory since the Hamas attack on October 7.

“Gaza once again suffers a total communications blackout because there is no fuel”he added after informing UN member countries about the situation in Gaza.

The Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel announced on the social network ” in the Palestinian territory.

The war between Israel and Hamas was triggered by the Palestinian movement’s attack on Israeli territory on October 7, where nearly 1,200 people were killed and around 240 were taken hostage, according to authorities.

In retaliation, Israel relentlessly bombards the Gaza Strip, under total siege.

The Israeli bombings caused 11,500 deaths, including 4,710 children, according to the Hamas government.

The Israeli authorities consider that the fuel is a product with a high risk of dual use – civil and military – that could benefit Hamas.

Israel prevents their entry into the Gaza Strip, although on Wednesday it allowed the passage of a 23,000 liter tanker truck for strictly regulated use.

“There is no longer any fuel available, or in any case attainable, for UNRWA,” said Lazzarini, recalling that the last time communications were completely cut off a few weeks ago, several humanitarian aid warehouses were looted by the desperate population.

