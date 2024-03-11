Every promise is a debt: finally here is the Torres EVX, the electric version of the same KGMobility SUV brought to the Italian market last September by the Koelliker Group. A medium-sized car with a robust appearance and a large load capacity, whose specifications (of the electric version) will however be released later.

“The Torres EVX is the first electric vehicle to be launched in Europe after the company changed its name from SsangYong to KGM,” explains CEO Kwak Jea-sun. “It also represents a historic step in establishing KGM as a global mobility company. Europe is a highly important market accounting for more than 50% of KGM exports, as well as being strongly growing, with sales increasing by more than 20% from 2022.”

Since it was launched on the Korean market, Torres sales have far exceeded expectations. The parent company is looking to expand and diversify its dealership network around the world, exploring new markets such as Greece, the Middle East and Africa, and is working to broaden its presence in international markets by launching more new models, including a class C, whose project has for the moment been called J120.

The KGM Torres EVX will instead arrive in Italy by the end of 2024 thanks to the Koelliker Group, which renewed its partnership started in 2003 two years ago, confirming itself as the sole importer and distributor of KGMobility in Italy.