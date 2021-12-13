Morgan is very active during the year-end. After unveiling the Plus Four CX-T for customers who love adventure off the tarmac, the British manufacturer now offers the Plus 8 GTR. This is a stronger “reissue” of a model that disappeared from the catalog in 2018 and a tribute to the competition versions of the late 90s. Beware, there aren’t enough for everyone. No more than nine units of this Morgan V8 will go into production.

German horsepower

Under the hood we find a BMW engine, a good habit that Morgan has been maintaining for a while. And the company does not just pick the first engine off the racks. It is the naturally aspirated V8 with 375 hp and thus the most powerful engine that ever ended up in a production Morgan. It is combined with a six-speed manual transmission. In other words, the Bavarian heart will have no trouble setting its “made in the UK” hostess on fire.

As a reminder, the latest releases of the Morgan Plus 8 had a mass of about one ton. This more radical and probably even lighter Plus GTR will be no exception.

Carbon fiber cure

The 375 horsepower V8 and feather-light Morgan promises to be a low-flyer, but only nine lucky owners will be able to own it. Why so few? Simply because Morgan builds the GR based on the existing Plus 8 chassis that were taken out of production in 2018. It is quite a vision of recycling to be encouraged by petrolheads.

Extensive use of carbon fiber ensures that this lightness is combined with stiffness. The material is used for the doors, wheel arches, hardtop, front spoiler lip and diffuser, as well as for the wheels. Carbon fiber can also be found in the interior of the car, especially for the bucket seats.

discretion

Each of the nine units is built by hand, using the traditional manufacturing techniques so dear to Worcestershire craftsmen. Delivery times? Price? That’s a discreet matter between Morgan and her clients. But getting a Morgan Plus 8 GTR into your garage won’t happen overnight, let alone affordable.