BMW is turning the car into a drive-in cinema with its new top model, the 7 Series. The flagship will also be available in all-electric mode for the first time – as an i7 – and the huge 31.3-inch ‘cinema screen’ is intended for rear seat passengers. A high-tech audio system from Bowers & Wilkins, with speakers in the headrests, completes the cinema experience.

#top #model #BMW #pampers #passengers