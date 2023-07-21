The new top version of the Cayenne will get 700 hp anyway, according to Porsche.

Not so very long ago, the Porsche Cayenne was given a facelift. A typical refresher so that the car can take it again for a while. In the Netherlands you can get the car in three flavors.

The first is a standard Cayenne (with V6). Then there is a Cayenne e-Hybrid that has a V6 with an electric motor. Remarkably enough, the Cayenne S has a V8 again, despite increasingly stricter emission requirements.

Cayenne TurboGT

The top model worldwide is the Cayenne GT. This has also been announced with the facelift. That is a Cayenne ‘Coupé’ with a 4.0 biturbo engine and 650 hp plus sportier decoration. This Porsche is the ideal car if you don’t want a Lamborghini Urus or Audi RS-Q8.

In terms of performance, the Cayenne Turbo GT is a monster. You can reach 100 km/h within 3.3 seconds and the top speed is 305 km/h. Admittedly, with a little Porsche 911 Carrera S you can also achieve this performance, but then not the entire entourage can come along.

Euro 7

So there will also be a need for it in Europe. Unfortunately, the Turbo GT will not come to our country. not even to another European country. Or Asian markets such as Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan.

The reason for this is the emissions: Porsche did not get the model adapted to the emission requirements. In that respect, it is special that they succeeded with the Cayenne S V8. Porsche has confirmed that fortunately there will be a worthy replacement for us.

Powertrain new top Cayenne

That will be a Cayenne with more than 700 hp and plug-in hybrid drive. It is not yet known how Porsche will do that. It seems quite plausible to us that the Zuffenhausers will tickle the Turbo S e-Hybrid slightly.

The outgoing fresh already had 680 hp. Subsequently, this new top Cayenne will be equipped with the Turbo GT.

Because of the electric range, the CO2 emissions (at least on paper…) were very bad. According to Engine1 the V8 will deliver 500 hp and the electric motor 200 hp. The new top Cayenne is expected to be launched at the IAA in Munich.

