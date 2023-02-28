Teenagers who see nude photos of themselves circulating online now have the option to take those images offline. A new program developed by the US National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) allows photos to be removed from certain social media. The tool, Take It Down, was funded in part by Meta Platforms, Facebook’s parent company.
