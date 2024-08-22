Home World

YouTube is developing an AI chatbot to help users restore hacked channels. This innovation is intended to speed up and simplify the process.

In recent months, YouTube channels have increasingly become victims of hacker attacks. Braunschweig police fell victim to hackers in Januarybut on InstagramHow NextG.tv These incidents have left many users in fear, as hackers often take drastic measures after taking over a channel: deleting videos and launching fake live streams with fraudulent crypto content. Although restoring the affected channels is usually possible, this process often proves to be time-consuming and complicated.

Youtube reacts to growing threat

To address this growing problem, YouTube has announced a new measure that will help affected users more quickly in the future. In a recently published support document, the video platform announced that it is currently testing an artificial intelligence (AI) that is specifically designed to help users restore their hacked channels.

This AI chatbot, which is currently in the testing phase, is already available to a select group of English-speaking content creators. Its main function is to act as an assistant in the event of a hacked channel. The chatbot asks the affected user a series of targeted questions to ensure the security of their linked Google account and to undo the changes made by the hackers.

Future prospects for the AI ​​chatbot

Google, the company behind YouTube, plans to make this new feature available to all users in the future. However, a specific date for the broad introduction has not yet been announced. It can be assumed that the function will first be extensively tested to ensure that it is protected against misuse and works effectively.

Until the AI ​​chatbot is fully implemented, however, users will still only have the traditional option of contacting YouTube support. This can be contacted either directly via the video platform or via social media channels to get help with a hacked channel.