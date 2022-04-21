“The Tony Awards have a strict no-violence policy. In the event of an incident, the perpetrator will be immediately removed from the event,” reads, among other things, a letter that was sent on Wednesday to people who may buy a ticket for the show and which is in the hands of The Hollywood Reportr. The rule receives no further text and explanation.
The policy regarding a potential violent incident is part of a series of other rules, such as dress code, seating and vaccination requirements for the event. The American Theater Awards Gala is known to be the first awards show-style event to introduce a separate policy against violence. The Tony Awards will be presented on Sunday, June 12 at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
