Christoph Hartmann, head of Amazon Games, confirmed that Development of the new Tomb Raider is going well: the next chapter in the series is currently in production at Crystal Dynamics, which handled the first two episodes of the last reboot.

According to Hartmann, the development team was only superficially affected by the many layoffs made by Embracer Group, layoffs that the head of Amazon Games said were largely due to the company’s multifaceted nature.

“Crystal Dynamics has been shielded from these events,” Hartmann explained. “People obviously look at what happens with the company that owns the studios, but what happened never had an impact on team resourceshas not produced any changes in management, so I’m fine.”

“Making a new Tomb Raider is no small feat.: The further you go, the more expectations there are, so it’s a really big assignment but everything is going as planned. There are some really great ideas, and while we can’t share them with you yet, I can assure you that things are moving forward.”