New title for Peru. the popular influencer Alexia Barnechea She managed to consecrate herself as the winner of the Miss Teen Beauty Global 2022 in its latest edition, which took place on November 14 in Brazil. The actress of “Back to the neighborhood” faced 40 representatives from other countries.

Ale Barnechea in Miss Teen Beauty Global

In her Instagram account, the model Ale Barnechea has been sharing in recent days all the details of the process in the Miss Teen Beauty Global 2022. The representative of Peru was seen together with her colleagues from countries such as Mexico, Paraguay and Brazil.

Likewise, the popular influencer revealed through a video the exact moment in which she was named the great winner of the international contest, thus making Peru add a new title in the category of beauty.

“The day of the final arrived. I cannot be more honored and happy to represent my beloved Peru. I will do my best today and always for my country!” Ale wrote in a post on his Instagram hours before the last gala.

Ale wore a suit inspired by the Amazonian fauna

During the competition, Ale Barnechea surprised the jury by wearing stunning costumes. One of the ones that stood out the most was the one she showed at the gala of typical costumes, since it was made from recycled materials and was inspired by the macaw, a symbol of the Peruvian Amazon.

Another striking look was in which the tiktoker modeled wearing a Peruvian flag along with a fuchsia outfit, and a top with the trend of bright and striking colors, as well as being embroidered with Andean flowers.