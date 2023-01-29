ETaking it easy can be an advantage. This is especially true when brand new tires are used. The manufacturers recommend that you avoid strong acceleration and heavy braking for the first few kilometers. If the vehicle with fresh tires is a two-wheeler that masters corners at an angle, special caution is required. A look at the production halls shows why running-in is essential, even more than 135 years after the invention of the air-filled tire.

The manufacturing process of a modern tubeless tire can be roughly divided into two sections. The first is to assemble the supporting structure, which includes steel belts and other stiffening components in addition to a carcass. It is only in the second section that the tread is formed, which maintains contact with the road and which is only roughly characterized as “rubber”. In reality, it is a mixture of caoutchouc, silicic acid and various other ingredients that only result in the elastic material that car and motorcyclists entrust their lives to when vulcanized.