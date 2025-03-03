New threat from Trump to Zelenski: “The US will not tolerate it much longer”

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has lashed back again against the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, after the latter said that the end of the war with Russia “is still very, far, far.” “The United States will not tolerate it much longer!” Said the Republican president after the tense episode lived last Friday in the Oval Office, where he abroncted his Ukrainian counterpart before the cameras, before throwing him out of the White House.

Trump, shouted with Zelenski in the oval office: “You are playing with World War Third”

In his social Truth network, Trump has taken advantage of these statements to re -accuse the Ukrainian leader of not being interested in negotiating a peace agreement, an accusation that has not made, on the other hand, against Vladimir Putin, who has not given public signs to give in his maximalist demands to end the conflict unleashed by the invasion of his troops three years ago.

“This is the worst statement that Zelenski could have made, and the United States will not tolerate it much longer!” Trump says in his publication. “It is what I have been saying, this guy does not want peace as long as he has the support of the United States and, Europe, at the meeting he had with Zelenski, he strongly declared that they cannot do the work without the United States. It is probably not a great statement to have made it in terms of demonstration of force against Russia. What are they thinking about?

In his message in Truth Social, Trump cites the information of Associated Press, a medium to which, ironically, he has forbidden to enter the Oval Office.

According to several US media, Trump will meet on Monday with his advisors to decide whether to send weapons to kyiv and define his position on Ukraine after the clash on Friday with his Ukrainian counterpart. The ABC chain collects this Monday, citing multiple sources, which the match is scheduled for the afternoon and will feature the participation of the National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz; The Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth.

“We need to hear that Zelenski regrets what happened”

The televised dialectical clash showed what is the worst time in relations between the United States and Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion and has added large doses of uncertainty about the future of Washington’s backing to kyiv.

The echoes continue to resonate. This Monday, the United States National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz, has assured that the Trump administration wants to listen to Zelenski that regrets the episode of the Oval Office and wants to negotiate peace in Ukraine. “What we need to hear from President Zelenski is that he regrets what happened, who is willing to sign this mineral agreement and that he is willing to establish peace conversations. I don’t think it’s too much to ask, ”Waltz said in an interview with Fox News. “Time is not on its side,” said Zelenski’s ability to negotiate peace. When journalists ask him if it would be Zelenski or finally it would be another leader who would get the agreement, he replies: “I think what happened on Friday really left him in the air.”

Waltz has blamed Zelenski from Friday’s anger and has denied that it was an ambush, as Democratic congressmen and some media have raised. Meanwhile, Trump’s Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, has made fun of a televised interview with the demands of Ukrainian president to end a war in which thousands of people have lost their lives and has devastated their country. “We must say: ‘We love America, we appreciate America’ … instead, he said: ‘I want 300,000 million dollars in repairs of Russia. I want them out of my land. I want the whole earth. ‘ Really! All the earth … is too much. That is not a peacemaker. That is a ruffle. ”

Zelenski, meanwhile, has given signs that he wants to spend a diplomatic disagreement with Trump and his vice president, JD Vance, in the White House. The Ukrainian president has been willing to sit down with his American counterpart and his country firm the agreement on the exploitation of mineral resources that he had agreed with the United States, paralyzed after what happened in the Oval Office. The Pact established the creation of a joint investment fund, financed and managed by both nations, to which Ukraine would contribute 50% of the future benefits obtained from its natural resources, including gas, oil and rare earths, keys to technological development and a sector currently dominated by China.

In an interview this Sunday with British journalists before leaving the United Kingdom, where he participated in a summit with European leaders this weekendZelenski considered that Friday’s episode “did not bring anything positive for peace.” “I wanted the position of Ukraine to be heard, I did not want our position to be ambiguous,” the Ukrainian told journalists, and insisted that he will talk to the US president again if he is “invited to solve real problems.” “If we agreed to sign the mineral pact, we are ready to do so. The agreement on the table will be signed if the parties are prepared, ”he added.

One of the things that most irritated Trump already Vance on Friday was Zelenski’s insistence on asking to be clarified, before the fire is declared, the security guarantees that Ukraine will receive so that any peace agreement is respected, one of the main kyiv conditions for possible negotiations with Moscow.

Every time Zelenski has thanked the USA

During Friday’s exchange, both Donald Trump and JD Vance accused the Ukrainian president not to be grateful enough. “You have to be grateful. You don’t have the cards, ”said Trump, adding a little later:” You have to be more grateful. ” “Have you thanks once in the whole meeting?” Vance replied.

The truth is that Zelenski has given the Washington on multiple occasions for his military and financial support. According to a United24 analysis, a platform launched by the Ukrainian government to raise funds to support kyiv, Zelenski has publicly expressed his gratitude to Washington 94 times since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022. The platform highlights several key moments in this sense from May 14 of that year to February 15, 2025.

This count is based only on statements by the Ukrainian leader through his official Telegram channel, So it is only part of the thanks, And it adds to other analyzes such as the CNN, which immediately after the scene lived in the White House identified At least 33 cases in which Zelenski has given thanks in the last three years the representatives and the US population. The US chain does not collect, however, the numerous statements in Ukrainian.

During an interview with the head of American diplomacy, Marco Rubio, the CNN issued a compilation of several times in which Zelenski has expressed his gratitude during his trips to the US. “Do you think you can argue that you haven’t said thanks?” Asks the CNN presenter. Rubio replies: “Well, I think the vice president said he had not said it today, that he had not heard it today at that meeting.” “And we hoped that meeting began by saying: ‘Thank you for everything they have done for us, we would not be where we are today, we would not even have the opportunity to negotiate a [acuerdo] Of peace without the help they have lent us, ‘he added before emphasizing that Trump provided “help” to Ukraine in his first mandate.

In a single intervention before the US Congress in December 2022, the president of Ukraine said “thanks” on up to 17 occasions, as the transcription of your speech shows.

Every time Zelenski has thanked the US for his support



With EFE information.