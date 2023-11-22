Home page politics

From: Max Müller, Peter Sieben

They print their own ID cards and doubt the existence of the Federal Republic of Germany: But the citizens of the Reich are not harmless weirdos, say experts and warn of a new development.

Berlin/Wemding – It has a symbolic character when dozens of Reich citizens meet in, of all places, an impact crater. In the Nördlinger Ries, where a conference hotel now stands on the outskirts of the Bavarian city of Wemding, a comet crashed to earth almost 15 million years ago. Now around 100 Reich citizens and so-called self-administrators had come together there for a supra-regional congress. A harbinger of a new development, experts say: the scene is organizing itself.

Reichsbürger meeting: “A lot of activity on Telegram in advance”

“There was a lot of activity on Telegram in advance,” says political consultant and extremism expert Johannes Hillje, who researches forms of communication used by extremists. The platform is often used by conspiracy ideologists and extremists because questionable posts and fake news, which are quickly sorted out or labeled on other platforms, are rarely deleted. “There are large groups there through which the scene networks and organizes itself.”

Political scientist Johannes Hillje deals with forms of communication used by extremists. © Mauersberger/imago

Reich citizens doubt the existence of the Federal Republic of Germany and want to create their own state. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution sees “basic conspiracy theory principles” and links to anti-Semitism in the scene. Until now there had been small, regional meetings from time to time. Sometimes ten Reich citizens here in a bar, sometimes 20 there. The “Future Congress Germany” in Wemding has a new dimension. “You can say: The Reichsbürger scene is becoming more professional,” says Hillje.

Reich citizens buy a hotel and run a martial arts school

You can see this everywhere in Germany. The scene buys buildings, gives courses, and sets up. This is what a group of Reich citizens from Saxony-Anhalt says NDR bought a hotel in Bad Lauterberg, Lower Saxony, in order to open a training center there. And in Düsseldorf has a martial arts school in the middle of the city center, where you can learn Wing Tsun Kung Fu – a martial art that is used, among other things, by security forces and the police for self-defense. According to the imprint, the headquarters of the martial arts school is the “Kingdom of Germany”, which is the name of an extremist splinter group of the Reich Citizens’ Movement that is monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

Tackle things yourself, don’t accept help and live a self-determined life: It’s a certain type that is often found among Reich citizens, says David Meiering. At the Humboldt University in Berlin, Meiering studies which narratives hold extremist groups together. This mechanism is very clear for the citizens of the Reich. “It’s about seeing yourself as sovereign,” he told our editorial team. “I am the state – and I recognize and solve my problems myself.”

Reich citizen Peter Fitzek proclaims “Kingdom of Germany”.

An example: Peter Fitzek, who proclaimed the “Kingdom of Germany” in Saxony-Anhalt. Among other things, Fitzek even founded his own “pension fund”. In the meantime, Fitzek was in prison for improper insurance transactions. His goal: to build pseudo-legitimate parallel structures and thus make the actually existing state and economic structures obsolete, says the Saxon Office for the Protection of the Constitution. “Fitzek’s approach is typical of the ‘Reichsbürger’,” says Meiering.

The number of Reich citizens is increasing – thousands are considered violent

According to the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, around 23,000 people in Germany were associated with the scene in 2022, and the trend is rising. Within a year, 2,000 followers had been added. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution considers around ten percent of the scene’s supporters to be potentially violent, and more than five percent are considered right-wing extremists. Chief bailiff Frank Neuhaus from Arnsberg in North Rhine-Westphalia has noticed an increased willingness to use violence in the scene. In his job he often has to deal with Reich citizens; some people in life crises and with financial problems are particularly receptive to the scene’s conspiracy ideologies, he says. Sometimes they shout at him or pose threateningly in front of him. “I always hope that he doesn’t have a gun and is standing behind the door,” says Neuhaus. They are “not harmless weirdos,” he says.

There was also violence at the meeting in Wemding. One of the participants is said to have hit a journalist’s camera and slightly injured his face. The police are now investigating the man for assault. But the Reich citizens also have a political effectiveness that radiates beyond the scene, says extremism expert Johannes Hillje. “The Reich citizens belong to the AfD’s informal frontrunners. They are not an institutionalized partner like the Junge Alternative, for example. But they are a resonance space for the AfD in which their narratives are spread further.”

There are clear parallels between the right-wing party and the Reichsbürger scene. A central point: “Both the AfD and the Reichsbürger scene are interested in changing the system,” says Hillje. And: “The conspiracy mentality is big among AfD supporters, 50 percent believe in certain conspiracies. This is not the case with any other party and there are major overlaps between the AfD milieu and the Reichsbürger scene.”