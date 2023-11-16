Home page World

From: Henning Rosenstengel

Instagram introduces features including creative filters, enhanced insights and AI technology that enrich the user experience and increase engagement.

Instagram is constantly striving to improve the user experience and has introduced a number of innovations, mainly focused on Reels, feed photos, carousels and Stories focus. This also includes optimizations in insights, such as Distinction between first-time and repeat playbacks. Recently, the Reel Lyrics feature on Instagram has also been added, like NEXTG.tv reported.

Instagram: Editing videos just got easier. © Screenshot: Instagram

Instagram with new functions: Innovative tools for content creation

Video editing tools: New tools like undo and redo allow you to edit videos more efficiently. Meme improvements: Users can spice up their memes by adding clips with audio from the new Media Clips Hub. Text-to-speech voices: Ten new (English) text-to-speech voices enrich the audio options. Stickers from photos: A feature that allows Turn parts of photos into stickerssoon also available for videos. New photo filters: A variety of new filter options for photos. Improved Insights: Important optimizations for content creators to better understand their reach and engagement​​.

Stickers can now be created directly in the Instagram app. © Screenshot: Instagram

Instagram has also introduced some features aimed at greater personalization and improved engagement:

Sharing Stories with Different Groups: Users can now different groups for sharing their stories create, which leads to more targeted communication​​. Birthday effects: Special effects for birthdays allow users to highlight these days on Instagram​​. Selfie Videos for Notes: A new format for the previously little-used Instagram Notes. Link to app feature: Companies can share their apps directly through the platform, similar to sharing links in Stories​​.

Innovations in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) are a central aspect of the new Instagram updates

Customizable AI Stickers: Users can create stickers based on customized commands powered by AI​​. AI chats: A new feature where chatbots are designed to answer questions based on personality traits of well-known people. AI photo editor: An announced tool that aims to help both content creators and regular users create impressive content​​.

The introduction of these features, especially in the area of ​​AI, will shape the future of meta apps. It remains exciting to see what the next few months will bring, especially for content creators. These new tools could also help revitalize organic reach on the platform​​.