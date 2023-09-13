Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 09/13/2023 – 10:42

Apple held its annual Apple Event Wonderlust event on Tuesday, the 12th, in California, United States, where it officially launched the iPhone 15 and the Apple Watch Series 9.

The main change in the brand’s smartphone was the exchange of the native Lightning connector for the universal USB-C. The change was necessary for the company to adapt to European Union regulations. Technology expert Arthur Igreja believes that the news was already expected and that none of the announcements were surprising.

“You can’t take much away from this event. What can be concluded in relation to future paths is that this is a generation of transition, in the sense of maintenance. For those expecting big news from the brand, what is clear is that they may come in the future, but not in the very short term,” he said.

The brand also announced that the Pro and Pro Max versions are built with titanium, which will make the device 10% lighter. One of the biggest complaints from users, the brand promises that the battery should last all day, as the system was optimized with the A17 chip.

No news about Vision Pro

The brand’s mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro, was announced in June 2023. However, at this event no major news was released about the device that promises a new experience for users in virtual reality.

Igreja points out that this was already expected and that more news about the gadget will only be announced in 2024, such as a cheaper version of the device, which will enter the market costing US$3,500 (R$17,300 in direct conversion).