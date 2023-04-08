Blessing Azeke bundled up in her sweater as another asthma attack came on. Her lungs refused to let her breathe, due to the cold air from a ceiling fan in the classroom at her Law School in Enugu, Nigeria. The attack weakened Azeke so much that she could barely move on her own. She was rushed to the faculty clinic once again.

For Azeke and the more than 260 million people with asthma around the world, these attacks are a constant threat. Cold air, allergens, and other triggers cause inflammation in your lungs, narrowing your airways and increasing mucus production. Mucus plugs often completely block the smallest airways, and this obstruction is a major cause of the nearly half a million deaths from asthma each year.

Coping with severe asthma like the one Azeke suffers from can be tricky, because existing therapies don’t treat all facets of the disease. Anti-inflammatories such as corticosteroids reduce the inflammation and swelling of the airways, but they do not prevent excessive secretion of mucus or remove existing plugs in the lungs. For their part, therapies aimed at clearing airway mucus do not reduce inflammation, and do little to reduce overactive secretion of mucus or dissolve airway plugs.

Currently, researchers are working on several promising new treatments to prevent or eliminate mucus plugs, therapies that can make people with asthma breathe easier.

More information

At the center of the problem is the mucus itself, a viscous mixture of water, cell debris, salt, lipids, and proteins that performs the crucial job oftrap foreign particlesand transport them out of the lungs. The main component of this fluid is a family of proteins known as mucins, which give mucus its gelatinous thickness. In people with asthma, genetic changes in themucin proteinsmake mucusthicker and more difficult to removeof the lungs.

When that happens, allergens, pollutants, and pathogens can build up in the lungs, triggering inflammation that causes increased mucus secretion as the body works to rid itself of threats. The result is the buildup of mucous plugs that block the airways.

Doctors now treat mucus plugs with inhaled medications, such as bronchodilators, to widen the airways; corticosteroids, to reduce inflammation and thus facilitate the flow of mucus; and drugs called mucolytics, which break down the mucins themselves.

However, the only available mucolytic, known as N-acetylcysteine ​​(NAC), is not very effective in breaking mucin bonds. And, in high doses, it can cause coughing and increase risk of bacterial pneumonia and other adverse side effects. “It is used very little because its activity is very, very weak and people have to take very high doses to get effects,” he says. Christopher Evansa researcher at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus who studies how airway mucins regulate respiratory health and disease.

In their studies, the researchers exposed mice to a fungal allergen once a week for four weeks. This stimulated inflammation and mucus overproduction, mimicking an asthma attack. Next, they treated the mice with a mucolytic agent known as tris(2-carboxyethyl)phosphine. The experimental therapy improved mucus flow, the team found,allowing asthmatic mice to clear mucus just as well as mice that had not been exposed to the allergenand with higher doses, better results were obtained.

Evans cautions that the bonds that hold mucins together are also found in other proteins, so the risk of side effects is high. Finding a drug that breaks the bonds only in mucins, he says, “is still pretty far off the charts at this point.”

More information:

removing crystals

In a different approach to the problem, the immunologist Helena Aegerter, of the University of Ghent, Belgium, and colleagues focus on what they believe drives the overproduction of mucus in asthma: protein crystals called Charcot-Leyden crystals (CLCs), which form as byproducts of dead white blood cells called eosinophils. The presence of these crystals in the mucus makes it thicker and more difficult to clear from the airways.

Other researchers had already shown that these crystalsinduce inflammationin the lungs by recruiting immune cells. And earlier work by Aegerter and his colleagues showed that crystals increase mucus productionin mice with chronic asthma. Perhaps, she thought, taking care of the crystals might be the best way to prevent the formation of mucus plugs. “You can attack mucus and you can attack inflammation, but as long as you keep having these crystals in your airways, they’re always going to fuel a vicious cycle of mucus production and inflammation,” says Aegerter, co-author of a paper onasthma pathologyin the specialized magazine Annual Review of Pathology: Mechanisms of Disease.

To target the crystals directly, Aegerter and his colleagues developed flaming antibodies and then modified them to more effectively attack the crystal proteins. They then tested them on mucus samples collected from people with asthma. antibodiessuccessfully dissolved the crystalsby attaching to specific regions of the CLC proteins that hold the crystals together, the team reported in 2022. The antibodies also neutralized inflammatory reactions in mice. Based on these findings, scientists are working on a drug that would have the same effect in people.

“Our strategy now is really to target the crystals at the heart of the mucous plug. And by getting rid of the crystals, hopefully that will put an end to all the mucus production and inflammation that goes on around these airways,” Aegerter says. The approach could work not only for asthma, she believes, but also for a variety of other inflammatory diseases that involve hypersecretion of mucus, such as sinus inflammation and some allergic reactions to fungal pathogens.

tame the flow

In a third approach, pulmonologist Burton Dickey, of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, works to prevent mucus plugs by preventing their excessive secretion. After 20 years of work on mucin secretions from the airways, Dickey’s team published an article in 2022 in which they identified a protein, synaptotagmin 2 (Syt2), involved in the excessive secretion of mucus experienced by people with asthma and other conditions.

Dickey and his team induced overproduction of mucus in mice by exposing their airways to an inflammatory molecule called interleukin-13 (IL-13). They found that in mice that lacked the Syt2 gene, IL-13 only caused normal mucus production in their lungs. In other words, it seemed as if Syt2 was central to excess mucus production, but had no role in normal mucus production, which is regulated by a different mechanism. This was promising: it suggested that a drug could be made that would only block excess production.

With this victory under their belt, Dickey’s team next designed a molecule, which they called PEN-SP9-Cy3, that would block the action of Syt2 in inflamed lungs. When they tested this molecule in mice and in cultured human cells, they found thatsignificantly reduced the amount of secreted mucins.Someday, says Dickey, “we hope that when someone with a severe asthma attack comes to the ER they can inhale our drug and it will stop the mucus from continuing to clog.”

In just six months enrolled in Law, Blessing Azeke has already visited the emergency room 10 times. If any of these new approaches to treating asthma work, people like her can look forward to a future with fewer medical crises.

Article translated by debbie ponchner

This article originally appeared on Knowable in Spanisha non-profit publication dedicated to making scientific knowledge available to everyone.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Well-being in Facebook, Twitter and instagram.