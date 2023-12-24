The recent approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of two innovative gene therapy treatments for sickle cell anemia has provided a moment of hope to those suffering from this agonizing blood disorder.

But there is no clear path for the new therapies—single-shot treatments so effective in clinical trials that they have been hailed as a cure—to reach the countries where the vast majority of sickle cell patients live.

The companies announced stratospheric prices: $3.1 million for Lyfgenia, produced by Bluebird Bio, and $2.2 million for Casgevy, from Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Lyfgenia will be launched in the US. Vertex has prioritized gaining approval in six wealthy countries — the US, Italy, Britain, France, Germany and Saudi Arabia — where an estimated 2 percent of the world's sickle cell population lives.

Three-quarters of patients with sickle cell anemia are in sub-Saharan Africa. Millions of them are believed to be sick enough to be eligible for the new therapies.

Many African patients have been following news about the success of treatments in trials. In Tanzania, information about Casgevy was disseminated a few months ago via a WhatsApp group that Shani Mgaraganza created for mothers of children with sickle cell anemia.

Their son, Ramadhani, 12, and daughter Nasra, 10, suffer from this inherited disorder, which causes stabbing pain and damages organs.

“Everyone said, 'Thank God, our kids will be okay,'” she recalled. Then they found out how much it could cost.

The access question is a priority for Jennifer Doudna, the University of California, Berkeley scientist who shared the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for her groundbreaking work on the gene-editing method, CRISPR, that underpins Casgevy.

Two key factors put it out of reach for patients in Africa. First, treatments are too expensive for governments struggling to pay for basic health services.

The second barrier is the medical infrastructure: administering treatment is a process that takes months in medical centers where stem cell transplants are performed.

Patients must have cells extracted and sent by air to a laboratory for cell manufacturing. They then undergo grueling chemotherapy and endure a long hospital stay.

New drugs often debut in rich countries years before reaching poorer ones. Disparities have been exacerbated by cutting-edge therapies.

The mutation that causes sickle cell anemia is believed to have emerged 7,000 years ago in West Africa. (Globally, the majority of patients are of African descent.)

It became more common in places where malaria was endemic because a single copy of the gene protects against malaria infection. But two copies of the gene cause red blood cells to deform into a sickle shape that can block blood vessels, causing excruciating pain, strokes and other problems.

Casgevy modifies patients' DNA to correct the underlying cause of their disease. In a clinical trial, she eliminated pain crises in 29 of 31 patients with sickle cell anemia.

This is the first approved therapy using CRISPR. Today that costly process is a world away from the care available to most African patients with sickle cell anemia. Many of them do not have access to a drug called hydroxyurea that keeps red blood cells round and reduces intense pain attacks.

It costs about $7 per patient per month in Nigeria, which still puts it out of reach for many families, said Obiageli Nnodu, director of a sickle cell program at the University of Abuja in Nigeria.

Until now, the only cure for sickle cell anemia was a bone marrow transplant. The procedure is reserved for the most serious cases because it does not always work and causes death in 5 to 20 percent of patients who undergo the operation.

Mgaraganza temporarily moved her family to India in September so her children could receive transplants there, where they are cheaper than in Africa and hospitals have more experience performing them.

She donated her healthy stem cells and the children underwent chemotherapy to eliminate theirs and were injected with hers. She would have preferred them to receive gene therapy, but they couldn't wait.

Nkem Azinge, a government project manager in Abuja, Nigeria, has been saving for a bone marrow transplant. At 34, she is a decade away from the average life expectancy of a Nigerian sickle cell patient. Now, she is debating whether she should look for a way to receive gene therapy abroad.

“If I had the opportunity to do it, I would do it because I live with unimaginable pain,” he said.

By: REBECCA ROBBINS and STEPHANIE NOLEN