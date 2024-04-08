Nothing in these bushes, in a remote corner of the Sloterplas, reveals why they are so loaded. An unsuspecting passerby sees inconspicuous trees and shrubs. A tissue in the grass. A bench along the curving footpath. Just a park bank, in short, as you can find anywhere in the Netherlands. But this is Amsterdam and the battle for this piece of greenery has been leading to endless council meetings and demonstrations and even threats for years.

The reason for all this struggle and emotion is the council's plan to build a leading new building for the Meervaart Theater in the water. As a result, the greenery on this bank would have to make way, passers-by would be deprived of the panoramic view of the lake and the almost sacred 'round of Sloterplas' would be interrupted for runners and walkers. At least that is what the opponents fear, partly united in the Friends of the Sloterplas.

Proponents – led by the coalition of PvdA, GroenLinks and D66 – argue that a special building, such as the Eye film museum on the IJ, adds something to this location. First of all, allure, in the previously neglected Nieuw-West district. But also more space for performing arts in this fast-growing district (currently 165,000 inhabitants, more than 200,000 in 2050). And the city council promises to compensate for the lost greenery with “high-quality greenery”. On the roof of the building, for example.

There is no design yet, not even an architect, for the building itself. Since the municipal council approved the investment memorandum for this area at the end of March, only a spot has been marked in the southwest of the lake. And a budget has been released. The total costs for the new Meervaart are estimated at 100 million euros. The opening will have to wait at least another five years.

Canta

Before the vote, the director of De Meervaart, Yassine Boussaid, wrote the municipal council – where part of the opposition opposes the plan – an emotional letter. In it he says that the police had to monitor his safety after threats. And he lashes out at the plan's opponents, the “evil generation of lost glory,” as he calls it.

Boussaid also calls the group of opponents marginal in his letter. He saw fewer demonstrators at the last protest than “cans of Red Bull in the bushes.” And not representative. “The Mo's and Fatima's in the 20-35 age group” are said to be seriously underrepresented. He accuses them of “fake nostalgia”. If everything was better in the past, why have so many of my generation moved to Almere? He also accuses this group of local residents of being grim. “Should I be afraid that a Canta will run me over?”

Tineke Stricker calls Boussaid's words “offensive.” The 75-year-old chairman of the Friends of the Sloterplas (“five hundred members who are predominantly against”) admits that she has little contact with neighbors with a migration background. And she herself prefers to go to the Concertgebouw or the Bimhuis for classical or jazz, than to “Turkish music” in the Meervaart. But she is very much in favor of a new and larger Meervaart. Just not there. A building in the lake is “really unacceptable.”

He was “villainous” in his letter, Boussaid admits on the phone. But, says the director, “I have been keeping my mouth shut for five years and wanted to throw a stone in the pond with my letter. The lake does not belong to the Friends of the Sloterplas, but to all Amsterdam residents. And De Meervaart wants to be a cultural hub, with something to offer for all levels of society.” He emphatically denies that the choice of words in his letter seems to point to a culture battle – between young and old or black and white. “That is not my discourse.”

The intended location of the new Meervaart, in the southwestern corner of the Sloterplas.

Mud

It does not appear to be a culture battle if you ask the 'users' of the Sloterplas and the Meervaart. On a weekday afternoon in April, recreationists of all shapes and sizes spin around the lake. Ancient couples. Muslim women with children on fat bikes. People with serious hiking boots. Opinions about the piece of greenery are quite divided – it is a creepy pee corner for some, an indispensable relaxation spot for others – but certainly not along socio-cultural lines.

Sekar Jong (23) finds this corner “lovely, nice and quiet” and she would think it would be a shame if anything changed here. She has been coming here almost every day all her life, today to listen to a self-help podcast, “because you are what you feel”. She is never afraid of the dark here, but the municipality can install more lamps here, “to be honest”, because recently she stepped into the mud wearing sneakers.

Frits Droog (73) walks his rounds here every day in his long leather coat, even when it rains. He visits a cabaret show in the Meervaart every month and has no problem with a new building on the lake. “This greenery may well be lost.” He also has no objection to allure. “They just do it.” He walks around the building.

This greenery may well be lostFrits Dry local resident

Despite the drizzly weather, Arwa Ahannach (19) walks along the lake with enormous sunglasses with a friend to do some shopping for iftar. She never comes to the Meervaart, because “theatre is not my thing”. But she thinks the Sloterplas is “a really nice lake to walk along and chat.” Ahannach is against the new construction in the water, “that would take away a bit of nostalgia.”

Peter Westerhof is 82 years old, but can still run the circuit (almost six kilometers) in 45 minutes, he says, beaming. He is also against the new construction plans and even demonstrated against them. “Because this is a rotten little bush, but when you get to this point, you long for that bush.”

Another runner, in his forties, reads with amazement the banner that hangs on a deck further away. “Do not build in the Sloterplas.” His running buddy: “Yes, buddy, they're building a techno club here.”

The Meervaart Theater, now between Osdorpplein and Sloterplas, will get a new building.

Fishies

This misconception is indicative of the speculation in the debate about the new Meervaart. For example, councilor Reinier van Dantzig (Spatial Planning, D66) refers to a lake design from 1939, on which a building is drawn in the southwest corner. “Van Eesteren had already thought of this,” the alderman told the city council. This old map is also distributed by the director of the Meervaart, as if the well-known urban planner Cornelis van Eesteren gave his posthumous approval.

The map is part of the General Expansion Plan from 1935, which had to provide for Amsterdam's population growth until 2000. Van Eesteren designed these Western Garden Cities, now the Nieuw-West district, with plenty of space for greenery and attention to recreation. The Sloterplas was also designed very precisely, with a different view of a different landscape on every corner.

Sometimes you have to believe in cool things a littleReinier van Dantzig councilor D66

According to employees of the Van Eesteren Museum, across the pond, the founder of this plan would never have envisioned a theater in that corner. Maybe a pavilion, where you can eat or drink something. But for culture, residents needed good transport connections to the old city center, was the original idea.

The director of the museum, Jorn Konijn, believes that a large theater in this growing neighborhood is justified, but he still has objections to the current plans. First of all, because, according to expert volunteers from the museum, “unique fish and salamanders” live in the deeply excavated Sloterplas.

Konijn also thinks it is unfair that the council wants to give a lot of money to one institution, while there are numerous cultural institutions in Nieuw-West that urgently need subsidies. For example, today Konijn is forced to rent out his entire exhibition space to a communications agency on a holiday.

Art historian Konijn always becomes “a bit sad” about green roofs, which only give the appearance of sustainability. In the garden cities, the greenery is intended for underfoot.

Also read

Is Rondje Sloterplas full of creeps?

Torches

Jorine van Hooijdonk, an outspoken supporter of the plan for the new Meervaart in the water, is not fooled by ecological arguments. “The Sloterplas is the largest man-made city lake in the world,” says Van Hooijdonk. “And the park around it was not built as a nature reserve, but as a recreational area. By the way, this piece of water is very polluted, there is no life in it. The new building is an opportunity to turn that around.”

Through her passionate pleas for a building in the lake, in the municipal council and Het Parool, she says she has become “the bitten dog” in neighborhood Facebook groups. “They call me 'the fifth column', my passport photo has been spread on Twitter, and Woo requests have been made because they think I am paid for propaganda work. I'm just a citizen with an opinion, but I fit right in with the conspiracy theories of populism of the moment. I wouldn't be surprised if they show up at my door with torches. Such an atmosphere has been created.”

Tineke Stricker denies that threats have been made on behalf of her association. The chairman only confronted Van Hooijdonk on the street “about her lies”. The association is fighting the city council's plan purely through democratic means, says Stricker, and has two more tricks up its sleeve. The water board is currently conducting research into underwater life in the Sloterplas. “I hope that the research will turn in the right direction for us.”

And in two months, Amsterdam will hold a referendum on the so-called Main Green Structure, where residents can indicate what they think of the policy on urban greenery. Stricker is already busy mobilizing her neighborhoods. “Because the municipality has a strict belief that you as a citizen cannot get a grip on with arguments.”

Sometimes you have to “believe a little in cool things,” Alderman Van Dantzig told the city council at the end of March. “You have two types of people. Those who think about every idea: 'I don't know, I find it exciting, it can never work out, why does that have to happen'. And you have people who think: 'damn, we're doing something cool here'. And I belong to the latter and I think so does a council majority.” The council then approved a new building in the Sloterplas.

But Tineke Stricker is holding on to her plans. If the water board or the referendum do not stop the municipal council, it will go to the Council of State.