This week will be celebrating the day of Star Warswhich began with high-quality products such as the video game Jedi: Survivor, which did not do well in the version of pc. However, things do not end there, because new television things had to be launched, and just The Simpson they will return to pay homage to him in a parody short.

This segment will bear the name of Maggie Simpson Rogue Not Quite Onehas as a synopsis that Homer lose track of Maggiewho gets on the floating car of Grogu for a superspace adventure. On his way he will face a squadron of imperial fighters, and it will be something similar to the special that premiered a couple of years ago.

It is worth mentioning that this is one of the many collaborations that have been made with franchises of Disneygiven that it also happened at the time when there was the rise of the superheroes of Marvel. For their part, they have done crossovers with singers of the moment, that happened precisely with the artist billie eilish, in which smooth is the protagonist of this.

The premiere of this special Maggie the premiere May 4th in DisneyPlus.

Via: comic book

editor’s note: The only thing I don’t like about these specials is that they don’t last at all, sometimes they have only reached 7 minutes at most. And what I don’t find cool is that they promote them as such great things and that in the end they aren’t worth it.