In addition to the plateau that hosts the kingdom of Hyrule, in the game we will visit Gerudo Desert characterized by desert settings and subject to strong sandstorms, which hosts hidden oases and ruins. The Waters of Jabu on the contrary, they are a region rich in bodies of water that we can also explore by swimming and where we will meet the sea and river Zora.

Nintendo has released a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of the Wisdom in which offers an overview of the various settings of the game that we will explore in this new adventure, which for the first time we will experience in the shoes of Princess Zelda.

The Power of Synchrony and Horseback Travel

The tour continues by presenting the Oldin Volcanowith steep cliffs and rivers of magma that make exploration arduous, but which also hosts a cheerful village at its slopes. Firone Jungleinstead, is a verdant labyrinth where we will meet the Deku bushes.

In short, a great variety of settings for what seems like a rather large game world. Luckily, to speed up our movements we can use crystals for the teleport or mount the horse by Zelda.

The film also highlights the various main and optional tasks that we will have to complete during our trip, all listed in a convenient travel diary that allows you to keep track of them easily.

We are also given further details on the means at Zelda’s disposal in this adventure. In addition to the ability to create replicas of objects and enemies, our heroine will be able to count on the Power of Synchrony to make objects, even large, seemingly immovable boulders, follow his movements, offering a variety of different ways to approach obstacles, puzzles, and combat.

We remind you that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of the Wisdom will be available from September 26th exclusively for Nintendo Switch. While we wait to learn more, the ESRB has suggested that we might also be able to play as Link in the game.